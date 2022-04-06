Star Wars Celebrations Convention Announces ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘Andor’, and ‘The Mandalorian’ in Attendance!

The Star Wars Celebration fan event will begin on May 26th, and fans of the legendary sci-fi franchise can anticipate new details about what’s in store for the ever-growing mythology.

The third season of The Mandalorian, as well as the upcoming miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, and new information about Andor‘s prequel series were all revealed in Anaheim, California.

During the second day of Celebration, on May 27th, the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere. Set ten years after Revenge of the Sith, the protagonist is caught up in a thrilling event while watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Andor, a prequel series taking place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, follows Rebellion spy Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) during the Rebellion’s early days. The 12-episode series is set to release later this year.

The third season of The Mandalorian, created by actor Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, will premiere in the second half of 2022. Din Djarin is a bounty hunter who must flee Imperial remnants with an alien kid in tow.

The panel will also reveal new details about future episodes, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the series’ illustrious voices, including Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), and Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar), among many others.

Star Wars Celebration will be held May 26-29, 2022