Star Wars: Carrie Fisher to Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Star Wars Day, May 4th

Star Wars actress, Carrie Fisher, will be posthumously receieve a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

Fisher, who passed away in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack, portrayed Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise spanning nearly 40 years.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will unveil Fisher’s star — the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures — near the historic El Capitan Theatre, according to the Walk of Fame.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!”

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, who has also appeared in the Star Wars franchise, will be accepting the star on her mother’s behalf.

Mark Hamill, who starred alongside Fisher as Luke Skywalker, celebrated the honor on Twitter, saying it was: “Long overdue & so well-deserved.”

One day after Fisher died, her mother passed away from a stroke at the age of 84.