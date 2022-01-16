Star Wars: ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Behind-the-Scenes Image Shared by Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo’s unexpected appearance on the newest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has Star Wars fans losing it. We should have expected Danny Trejo to appear in Robert Rodriguez’s series because he frequently collaborates with him, as an executive producer. Still, viewers were shocked by Trejo’s part as a rancor keeper.

However, the secret has now been revealed, and Trejo has responded to his Star Wars debut on social media by uploading an exciting behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot. This shot shows Trejo with Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett himself), who is wearing a nose ring, and the huge head of the rancor puppet with

“Machete finally made it into space, Star Wars!” Trejo joked in his caption to the image on Twitter, referencing the famous unmade third entry in the Machete movie franchise, Machete Kills… In Space! “It was great working with Temuera Morrison and others on #TheBookOfBobaFett!”

Machete finally made it into space, Star Wars! It was great working with Temuera Morrison and others on #TheBookOfBobaFett! pic.twitter.com/xtDCivdm68 — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) January 15, 2022

Unfortunately, while Machete 3 appears to be a film that will never see the light of day, at least we now have Trejo in a sci-fi scenario in another franchise.

Following his involvement in episode 4, “The Streets of Mos Espa,” it’s uncertain whether Trejo will be back. When the Hutt twins admitted to sending Wookiee assassin Black Krrsantan after Boba Fett as punishment, they gave him a rancor baby as an apology. Trejo played the role of rancor keeper, who was tasked with caring for the creature.

The Book of Boba Fett continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.

About Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo is an American actor and martial artist, who has appeared in over 200 films. He is perhaps best known for his roles in the films Machete, Predators and Spy Kids.

Danny Trejo was born on May 16, 1944, in Echo Park, Los Angeles, California. His mother, Alice Rivera, was an actress and his father, Daniel Trejo, was a construction worker. He is of Mexican descent.

Trejo began his film career when he was cast in the low-budget 1985 film Runaway Train as a convict who is savagely beaten by Jon Voight’s character. Voight then encouraged Trejo to come to the set of Heat (1995) to get help with his drug addiction.

In 1996, Trejo portrayed Mexican drug lord Arturo Braga in Brian De Palma’s thriller film Scarface. He also appeared in Con Air (1997), playing the role of prison guard Rojas.

Trejo has also become a staple in mainstream films, often playing some sort of “wise guy” or “everyman”. He appeared in the Rush Hour series, The Wolverine (2013), and Machete (2010). In 2013 he was cast as Scorpio in NBC’s television series Revolution.

His favorite of his own movies is Heat (1995).

Trejo’s voice work includes King of the Hill, Grim & Evil and American Dad! He also guest-starred in The Mask, phineas and ferb where he voiced El Diablo.

In 2003 Trejo appeared in the music video “NO! by Suburban Legends.

Trejo also appeared in the video game, Fallout: New Vegas as a character called Chance. The game takes place in post-apocalyptic Las Vegas.

Trejo is known for his distinctive appearance, often with facial hair dyed half red and half white or black, along with very long hair under his turtleneck, and a large tattoo stretching from his hand to his shoulder and across much of his chest. He has been seen with many different tattoos.

In 2010, Trejo began an anti-drug campaign that involved him traveling around the United States speaking to students about the dangers of drug use. In addition, he was featured in a documentary for The History Channel titled “Hoods”, which discussed the history of Mexican-American gangs.

Trejo has also been featured in ads for Miller Lite beer, appearing with Carlos Mencia.

He owns a restaurant named “Danny Trejo’s Cantina” at the Redondo Beach pier adjacent to King Harbor in Redondo Beach, California.