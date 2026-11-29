The December 9 issue closes the Rodney Barnes and Will Sliney adaptation. The paperback collects the series on a separate date.

Marvel has put a date on the final issue of its comic adaptation of The Book of Boba Fett. Penguin Random House Comics Retail lists #7 for December 9, 2026, with a script by Rodney Barnes and art by Will Sliney. The publisher’s distributor also lists a June 8, 2027 paperback. The two listings describe different purchases. December brings the concluding chapter for readers who have followed the story in issues. The paperback is a later way to read the adaptation from the beginning. Both are connected to the Disney+ series that began in December 2021.

The distinction matters because the same title can take a shopper in three directions. StarWars.com uses it for the television series starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Marvel uses it for the comic series developed from that show. The paperback keeps the same title when it gathers the comic into a single volume. Issue #7 appears with a 40-page count and a $5.99 U.S. list price. The paperback has a different ISBN and a $24.99 list price. The cover shown in a search result can help narrow it down, but the date, number and format are more reliable.

The official Star Wars trailer previews the original Disney+ series adapted by the comic.

What the finale is adapting

Lucasfilm’s page for the television series identifies the premise that links both versions. Boba Fett and Fennec Shand seek a place for themselves on Tatooine in territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt. The original series used seven television chapters to tell that story. For a reader turning to the finale, the useful connection is that the comic adapts the show’s closing chapter. This is a return to the existing story in a different medium. Release information for the comic supplies no basis for drawing conclusions about another streaming season or future appearances by the actors.

That still leaves a substantial reason for somebody who knows the show to take an interest. The screen can cut to another viewpoint in an instant and give viewers the scale of a street or the timing of a conversation. A comic gets to choose which images sit next to one another and which moment comes after a page turn. Two panels on the same page can hold a decision and its consequence within a reader’s field of view. The same two images separated by a turn can give the reader a brief chance to think about what is likely to happen. That is one way a familiar scene can work differently on paper.

Barnes and Sliney’s pairing makes the format choice visible. Barnes’s script has to allocate room for exchanges, action and transitions while keeping the issue readable at the scale of a monthly installment. Sliney has to keep space legible across panels. That might involve establishing an entrance, keeping track of how far one character is from another or giving a change of location a clear visual anchor. Those are questions to watch for when the issue arrives. They also give a reader a more useful point of comparison than simply checking whether a page reproduces a shot from the show.

How the covers and the paperback differ

Phil Noto is credited on the standard cover. The distributor also lists an E.M. Gist variant and a Rod Reis incentive variant at a 1:25 ratio. The ratio identifies an ordering arrangement in the direct market. It gives readers no guarantee that their shop will have the cover when they ask for it, and it does not guarantee the shelf price will match the base issue’s list price. A local shop can explain its own ordering and pricing. At the level of story continuity, all three listings point to the same numbered chapter. Someone looking only to finish the series can use whichever cover their shop can readily supply.

The paperback goes in a different direction. Its distributor listing makes it a single volume for the whole adaptation, with its own order information and release date. Owning the last issue now and buying the collection later would mean buying the finale twice. That can make perfect sense for someone who enjoys following the comic monthly and later wants a shelf copy. It is less appealing to a reader who is still deciding whether to start with #1. The wait until June is a real consideration. So is the convenience of getting a single volume instead of looking for earlier chapters at several shops.

The distributor’s paperback date should also be read with retail channels in mind. Comic retailers and general booksellers may surface different delivery estimates and have different ways to take a preorder. Check that any listing carries the same ISBN before comparing a shop’s date. A retailer showing an expected delivery range is telling you something about how it expects to fill an order. The distributor is telling you when the item is listed to go on sale. Fans following the release from outside the U.S. should check a local seller for its own dates and pricing.

A conclusion with a distinct audience

Issue #6 reached its listed November 25 slot. Issue #7 gives the same readers a nearby endpoint in December. If you prefer the story on television, Lucasfilm’s series material identifies the original production and its chapter list. If you want to see what the collaborators do with the move to print, the comic’s finale supplies a useful comparison: there is enough of the original structure to recognize and enough of the adaptation’s own visual language to make the comparison worthwhile. That is the part of the release the cover count cannot communicate.

The finish also gives the limited series an identity of its own at a busy time for Star Wars publishing. A reader can identify the exact creators, chapters and endpoint before picking up the first one. The seventh issue is the final December purchase for someone buying along, and a handy marker for someone choosing to wait for the trade. The two formats need only one question to tell them apart: do you want to read the last chapter when it reaches shops, or put the whole adaptation on your shelf together? The confirmed listings allow for both.

Original sources

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