Rodney Barnes and Will Sliney adapt the Disney+ chapter that brings Din Djarin back into Grogu’s story and returns to Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett reaches its penultimate comic-book chapter on November 25. The retailer listing credits Rodney Barnes and Will Sliney for the adaptation, with a main cover by Phil Noto. The sixth issue returns to the part of the Disney+ series where Din Djarin’s visit draws attention toward Grogu and his training, while an encounter on Tatooine keeps another strand of the story in motion. Jedi News included the issue in its November 21 preview of the week’s Star Wars comics.

The 40-page issue carries a listed U.S. price of $5.99. It is part six of seven, with the last issue currently listed for December 9. The November preview is a fresh look at a scheduled adaptation of an existing episode. The comic’s interest lies in seeing how a chapter with several strong shifts in focus can be made to work on the page. This article discusses the published premise of Chapter 6 without revealing how its encounters resolve.

Star Wars’ original trailer for the Disney+ series that Barnes and Sliney adapted. Video courtesy of Lucasfilm.

A chapter that asks readers to follow two places

The cover title puts Boba Fett’s name on the book, and the issue solicitation gives substantial room to other characters. One thread takes Din Djarin to Ahsoka Tano with something intended for Grogu. The published setup also points to Luke Skywalker’s role in Grogu’s training. The other thread brings together Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane. These details come from the official retailer listing, which gives a good sense of how widely the chapter moves without requiring a reader to know its conclusion.

For someone opening the comic without recently having watched the series, the rotation can be more meaningful than any one cameo. A visit centered on a gift establishes purpose through a small physical object. A meeting between two characters in a familiar area of Tatooine works with a different kind of attention. Putting both within one installment sets up an adaptation problem that can be seen without knowing every connection to the wider franchise. How much time does a reader spend establishing one place before they move to another?

In television, a cut dictates when a viewer leaves a scene. Music or the duration of a close-up can prepare that cut before it takes place. On a comics page, a transition can be visible at the bottom of the same page, withheld until a turn or introduced through a repeated shape. A reader can look back and forth between the images. That changes the kinds of choices the artist and writer can make. It is possible to know the entire sequence on television and still be surprised by how it reads as a page.

A useful comparison after the issue arrives is to look for where Barnes and Sliney choose to reintroduce a location. Returning to a scene after time away is different from arriving for the first time. A small, familiar element may be enough to establish a place on the second visit. The extra room can be used on a reaction or a deliberate change in pace. These possibilities are analysis of the format, rather than claims about as-yet-unseen pages.

Why the distinction between the covers and the story matters

Noto’s main cover is one of three listed options. PRH also has entries for a Rickie Yagawa variant and a Mike McKone variant. These are three buying references for the same part of the serial. A collector who wants the issue chiefly to continue the story can start with the regular edition. A collector interested in a particular image or artist can use the listed cover credits to tell editions apart. Both routes lead to the work credited to Barnes and Sliney inside.

Lucasfilm’s series page lists the short “Stranger” promo among the show’s original videos. A viewer comparing the two formats can use the episode title to find the corresponding part of the series rather than starting again with a general trailer. The trailer is useful for seeing how Disney originally introduced the overall show. The chapter is the relevant point of comparison for the comic.

The format also provides a useful way to compare a television adaptation with a comic conceived directly as a monthly book. A comic with a new story can organize its turning points around single issues from its earliest planning. This adaptation inherits recognizable episode boundaries. Its creators still make choices about the space devoted to different moments within that boundary. The distributor’s entry gives readers the number of pages and the chapter’s role in the wider serial. The shape of the read will come from the creative team’s decisions within those limits.

Forty advertised pages should also be understood as the product’s listed extent. A buyer can compare it with other single-issue listings on that basis. The number alone does not identify how many pages are dedicated to each sequence or tell a reader how quickly a chapter can be read. An issue with substantial changes of place may ask for different pacing from one built around a single long confrontation.

The two remaining single issues and the later paperback

PRH lists issue #7 for December 9, 2026. The planned paperback for the full adaptation is dated June 8, 2027. Those dates give readers distinct choices about how to read the project. Existing single-issue buyers can follow the final parts roughly two weeks apart. A reader starting fresh who prefers a collected story can use the separate paperback listing rather than trying to work out which of the first issues a local shop still carries.

The first date to act on is November 25. The preview and the retailer record identify which chapter it is, the format and the credited creators. They also provide enough context for a reader to revisit the source episode if the point of buying the comic is seeing how a familiar sequence changes between media. Those who prefer to keep their reading unspoiled can use the issue number and release date alone.

Chapter 6 is an appealing test for this particular adaptation because it cannot rely on a single setting or the character named on the cover to keep the reading experience coherent. It has to take readers across different strands of a story and make those movements understandable in images they control the pace of reading. The November preview establishes the pieces. The finished comic will show which details Barnes and Sliney use to connect them.

Sources

Star Wars Comic Previews: November 25, 2026 — Jedi News, November 21, 2026

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #6 — Penguin Random House Comics Retail, September 2026 catalog

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #6 RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT — Penguin Random House Comics Retail, September 2026 catalog

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #7 — Penguin Random House Comics Retail, Forthcoming issue listing

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett paperback — Penguin Random House Comics Retail, Forthcoming release listing

Official Trailer — The Book of Boba Fett — StarWars.com, November 1, 2021

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series and videos — StarWars.com, Accessed November 22, 2026

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