The November 24 release turns a familiar Star Wars silhouette into a layered pin. Here’s how to identify the quarterly edition among Disney’s other Boba Fett collectibles.

Boba Fett is the latest subject of Disney’s Star Wars Icons of the Galaxy pin series. The design arrived November 24, which pin-focused outlets reported for both Disney Store online and Disney’s U.S. resort shops. Disney Store describes it as a layered pin-on-pin design, and Disney Pins Blog identifies it as the third release in the quarterly collection. Its report puts the edition at 3,850 and the original price at $24.99. The arrival date and product identity are better guides than an assumption that every shop still has it after the first week.

This is a small release with a clear audience. Someone collecting all the designs in the series has a specific slot to fill. A collector who mainly follows Boba Fett may care more about the image or the physical construction. Those motives call for different checks at the point of purchase. The series branding, edition description and complete item name let both shoppers find the same piece without confusing it with one of the many pins or accessories that share the character.

How to recognize the November release

The title in Disney Store’s catalog includes both Boba Fett and Icons of the Galaxy. The series name matters because the character appears on a broad range of products. A search for Boba Fett alone can return pins from other assortments, items from television tie-ins and accessories that have nothing to do with pin trading. If you save a listing or send the link to somebody else, use the full product title so a search engine has more than the character to work with.

The term pin-on-pin describes construction. In general, a layered pin puts one matching element above another to create depth you can see from the side as well as the front. It does not mean that the price covers two separately wearable pins. A product photo straight from the front can understate the point of the construction. A look at the official description can help a collector decide whether the raised layer is part of what they want to display.

Limited edition gives a second useful identifier. The 3,850 figure reported by Disney Pins Blog describes the stated run for this release. It does not tell you the number currently available in an individual shop, or how many copies might be offered online on a given day. A park report and an online listing are two observations about access to the same design. If you are making a special trip, verify the location or listing before treating the first date as evidence of current stock.

Why the series name is more useful than one product photo

Boba Fett’s helmet and armor make him easy to recognize at the size of a pin. Those graphic features can stay legible without drawing a detailed scene around him. For a collector choosing a design to display, the challenge is less about identifying him than about seeing what the artist did with such a familiar outline. A layered design can keep one detail prominent even as a background adds a separate place for color or texture. That is part of its appeal when the object is seen from across a display rather than in a close-up.

The quarterly series gives buyers another visual reference point. A group organized by series invites attention to what stays consistent as the featured character changes. A character collection encourages the opposite comparison. You can place this release next to another Boba Fett design and notice the difference in how each one uses shape or relief. Neither collection has to be complete for the comparison to work. A shopper can decide which idea is appealing before choosing whether to buy on release week at all.

Packaging can matter more to a series collector than to someone displaying the pin without its card. If buying from another collector or a reseller, ask what is included and look carefully at the photos. A clear photograph of the whole object is a better starting point than a cropped thumbnail that shows only the character. The stated series and edition are useful comparison points for descriptions. They are not a substitute for inspecting the condition of the specific object someone is selling.

Keeping the release date separate from availability

November 24 is the release date identified in current reporting. Disney’s broader November Pin Drop coverage gives context for the series of retail announcements, and the store catalog identifies the product itself. Use those sources for different purposes. The dated reports establish when the pin first appeared. The current listing is where a shopper can see what an online visit offers at that moment. For a resort location, staff are a better source of current stock than a post describing opening day.

For someone who missed the first opportunity, there is no need to make a choice based only on the word limited. Confirm that the listing refers to this quarterly collection, check the price against what you are prepared to spend and compare the stated condition. That is particularly helpful with a familiar character who can appear in several similarly phrased offers. A slightly longer search for the exact edition can save a return or a trade that starts with the wrong piece.

Disney’s November release gives Boba Fett collectors a new design to look for and series collectors a clear third entry. The straightforward way to track it is by the full Icons of the Galaxy title, the November 24 date and the layered construction. Those details are more dependable than assuming that all pins of the same character belong to the same collection.

Collectors keeping a record of a series can write down a little more than the figure’s name. The date it appeared, whether it came on its original card and which assortment it belongs to are all details that can be difficult to reconstruct later. A saved image of the back or the product description can also help when two designs share a common subject. Recording those details is especially useful if you plan to trade at a later date or if several people in the household collect pins. It gives them a common description of the item even if they first bought it through different channels.

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