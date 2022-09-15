Star Wars: Andor Character Posters Showcase Cassian, Mon Mothma, and Luthen Rael

Diego Luna is returning to the role of Cassian in the new series, Andor, the long-anticipated Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel. The new series has been hyping up with a variety of methods, including by releasing a new featurette with the cast earlier today. This week, Disney+ also released new character posters for Cassian (portrayed by Danny Denzonger), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Caroline Blakiston played Mon Mothma in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and O’Reilly reprised the role in a deleted scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. O’Reilly was able to reprise her role as Mon Mothma again in Rogue One, voicing the character on Star Wars: Rebels, and she’s back for Andor once more. Recently, O’Reilly spoke with Entertainment Weekly about continuing to develop Mon Mothma for Disney+’s upcoming series.

“[We learn] what her life is like, what she has to wrestle with, what are the dangers to her life, what it costs to be her. Tony’s [Gilroy] writing is so intricate and so taut. It lives in this world of the spy genre, of a sociopolitical drama, and yet it’s set within a Star Wars world. So it feels universal and intimate all at once.” O’Reilly explained. “We really get to develop her as a character, and we get to learn about her not just as a senator, but as a woman.”

The cast of Andor features Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva in addition to Luna, O’Reilly, and Skarsgård.

Not only will Forest Whitaker return as Saw Gerrera, but Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will join the cast.

As the showrunner for Andor, Tony Gilroy recently shared some of his original ideas for the series and explained why there won’t be any “fan service.” In fact, he teased that viewers don’t need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show.

See the galaxy far, far away like never before in Star Wars: Andor.