The 1977 film’s new Welsh-language cast includes Matthew Rhys, Rhys Ifans, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Mark Lewis Jones.

The first Welsh-language dub of Star Wars: A New Hope had its Cardiff premiere on November 19. Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd is scheduled to air on S4C on Christmas Day, December 25, with on-demand viewing through S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. The local television date follows the screening and brings the 1977 film to a new audience in a version led by Welsh-speaking performers. For American readers interested in the project, the confirmed viewing arrangements are for the United Kingdom.

S4C announced the Cardiff screening, and Cardiff Life reported on it on November 20. Mark Lewis Jones, Osian Morgan and Llŷr Ifans were among the voice cast in attendance. They play Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, respectively. Lucasfilm’s original announcement also identifies Matthew Rhys as Han Solo, Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia. Ellyn Stern directed the dub, produced by Lucasfilm distribution executive Michael Kohn.

S4C’s official Welsh-language trailer gives viewers a sample of the dub ahead of its UK Christmas Day broadcast.

One film, a newly performed soundtrack

Dubbing preserves the surroundings of a performance while replacing part of the performance itself. Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill remain visible in the 1977 film. The Welsh cast takes on the spoken roles, and its choices have to work with the actors already on the screen. That is a demanding kind of interpretation. A performer needs to make a sentence sound natural while observing the amount of time another actor took to say their line, and a pause may already correspond to a change in a face or the moment a person turns away.

That gives even a well-known scene more than one feature to follow. A performer can find the right energy for a joke and still have to leave space for the next character’s answer. In a tense exchange, where the person on screen seems to hesitate or deliberately waits, a voice actor has to decide how to make that beat audible. Those decisions affect the shape of the scene for someone who has never heard the prior dialogue and for longtime viewers who know when the next sound should arrive.

The cast includes useful examples of how those problems can differ. Han Solo often speaks with quick judgments and a strong sense of timing. Obi-Wan is a teacher and storyteller as well as a person responding to an immediate crisis. Leia needs to be able to direct a scene from a vulnerable position. In each case, the dubbed performance has to retain enough of the character’s intention that the scene still makes sense without requiring a line to use the rhythm or emphasis of its English predecessor.

Darth Vader and C-3PO pose different challenges

Mark Lewis Jones has appeared in Star Wars before. Lucasfilm identifies him as the actor who played Captain Canady in The Last Jedi. Vader is a different assignment in almost every practical respect. A viewer encounters the character through the silhouette of the costume, the movement of other people around him and the sound associated with his arrival. A masked character also gives his new voice actor some freedom from matching a visibly moving mouth. Cadence and the sense that the person speaking expects to be heard carry more weight.

C-3PO poses an almost opposite problem. Llŷr Ifans takes on a character whose voice can convey small changes in anxiety and politeness very quickly. The droid’s face has limits as a way of communicating surprise or dismay. The direction and timing of the voice help convey the attitude toward whatever R2-D2 has just done. Translating a conversation in which the reply from one participant is a series of sounds also means the other speaker must continue to give viewers enough information to read both sides.

The cast list gives the dub a wider neighborhood than its most famous roles. Nia Roberts plays Aunt Beru, and Ioan Hefin is Uncle Owen. Richard Harrington is Grand Moff Tarkin. Owain Arthur and Rhodri Meilir play Red Leader and Gold Leader. That range matters because a viewer hears the sound of this universe from people doing quite different things. Family conversation on Tatooine, instructions over a communications system and an order aboard a station can all call for a different register. A complete dub has to hold those pieces together.

From the August announcement to the December broadcast

Lucasfilm first announced the project in August at the National Eisteddfod. Disney’s UK press office and S4C described it as a collaboration to make a complete Welsh version of the original. The November Cardiff premiere was a separate milestone: an audience could see the finished version in the room with members of the cast. The Christmas Day listing is the next public date to track. Cardiff Life reported that a specific airtime had not been given in its November 20 coverage.

The regional title itself introduces the translation. Gobaith Newydd is the Welsh title used by both the broadcaster and Lucasfilm for A New Hope. Using the Welsh title to find the programme will help viewers distinguish this particular audio production from other listings of the same film, especially in a broadcaster’s search results.

A theatrical event and a television showing give the film different surroundings even though they use the same dub. A premiere brings attention to the people whose voices viewers hear and gives a community a place to see the work together. A television or on-demand release makes it easier for a household to fit the film into its plans. The broadcaster’s services also provide a specific answer for readers who live in the United Kingdom and want to know where the new version will be available after the scheduled showing.

The 1977 film is approaching its fiftieth anniversary in 2027. Much of the coming anniversary activity concerns bringing a familiar piece of cinema back to an audience. The Welsh dub adds an unusual case in which viewers can recognize almost everything they see and still encounter a different performance. It asks listeners to recognize people through word choice and timing as well as through the costumes and scenery they already know. For the Welsh cast, the film’s familiarity provides a point of comparison. For a child watching it for the first time on S4C, the voices will simply be how the characters sound.

Sources

Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd celebrated at landmark Cardiff screening — S4C, Undated in accessible copy, checked November 23, 2026

Welsh-language Star Wars premieres in Cardiff ahead of its S4C debut on Christmas Day — Cardiff Life, November 20, 2026

Star Wars: A New Hope Is Getting a Welsh Language Dub — StarWars.com, August 4, 2026

S4C and Creative Wales Announce Welsh Language Version of Star Wars: A New Hope in Partnership with Lucasfilm and Disney — Disney UK Press, August 4, 2026

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