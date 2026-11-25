Peter S. Myers sent his colleagues a confident note nearly six months before release. Its 50th anniversary offers a view of the film before the public had seen it.

On November 24, 1976, a 20th Century Fox executive sent colleagues an unusually confident telegram about a movie they would not be releasing until the following May. Half a century later, StarWars.com revisited Peter S. Myers’s message in a feature by Pete Vilmur. The timing ties the document to a year of 50th-anniversary events for the original Star Wars, opening on May 25, 1977. The telegram records a stage of the film’s history in which an executive could see enough to argue for its appeal and the people who would ultimately make it a success had yet to buy a ticket.

Lucasfilm has presented the text before. StarWars.com published a version on November 24, 2015, also ahead of a Thanksgiving weekend. The new feature brings it back into view on the telegram’s 50th anniversary. That distinction matters because the present-day news is the anniversary treatment of a historical item, while its evidentiary value comes from the date on the message. Myers wrote before hindsight had a chance to make the film’s reception seem inevitable.

Lucasfilm previews its 50th-anniversary celebration, which is bringing attention back to documents from the original film.

What Fox had in front of it in 1976

Vilmur identifies Myers as Fox’s vice president of domestic distribution. The title tells us which part of a film’s journey the executive was thinking about. Production turns a script into a movie. Domestic distribution has to help the resulting picture reach theaters and audiences. In practical terms that makes the first reaction from someone in that role a useful record. He was in a position to think about how a viewer might take to something at the same time as his colleagues were still preparing to bring it to them.

The timing is nearly six months ahead of Star Wars’ May 25, 1977, release. The statement most easily remembered from the telegram is the one in the official feature’s headline, that the public would be electrified. The rest is worth reading for the more modest work a document like this can do. It tells us that somebody who knew the business looked at the film in its developing state and imagined a reaction outside the studio. Every word of that confidence is still a forecast. The release and response were ahead of him.

There is no need to read the document as evidence that everyone at Fox shared a single view. The account belongs to Myers. Reading it that way avoids making one person stand in for a whole company or turning a picture’s success into a story of collective certainty. The message is most revealing at that individual scale. It records when an executive had seen enough to send a particular recommendation to other people who would be dealing with the picture.

Why the means of communication matter

A telegram offers little space for a retrospective explanation. Its force comes partly from the amount of information an author can organize quickly. The date, author, recipient and language make it possible to understand the occasion without an interview conducted after the event. A production still can tell us what an object looked like. A dated memo can tell us that someone paid attention to something before the final scene, campaign or audience reception supplied an easy explanation.

There is a difference between comparing the document with the finished film and using the film to make the document sound more certain. Read Myers’s message first. Then think of a moment from the 1977 film that would have been hard to explain to somebody who had never seen its environments or machines. A distributor would eventually have to introduce that movie to people who did not know whether its name referred to an adventure, a setting or a single event. An internal expression of excitement can sound routine today because the work became familiar. Its original purpose was to make that familiarity possible.

An archival feature can also encourage readers to notice which popular history claims are supported by objects. A clear image of the entire memo allows people to see its format in addition to the line printed in a headline. In the same way, a photograph of a production object helps someone consider scale or materials independently of how the camera framed it. Dates, credits and the original circumstances of a thing remain the evidence common to both kinds of presentation.

From the archive back to theaters

Disney’s November 12 announcement lays out what audiences can actually do with the anniversary. A restored version of the original 1977 Star Wars is due in theaters February 19, 2027. The studio announced access to selected large-format and traditional film presentations along with digital options. The event is a restoration release half a century after the movie’s premiere. The February opening and the May anniversary serve different purposes and are worth keeping distinct when checking theater calendars.

The company also announced a broader anniversary effort involving live events, archival releases and other programming. Nobody needs to attend all of it to follow the historical point made by the telegram. The memo offers a brief account from before the public knew the story. The theatrical screening offers a chance to see why a distributor might have wanted people to experience it in a large room. Putting the two in that order gives each its own job.

Fans can also compare the 2015 and 2026 presentations on the official site. The same historical item can carry a different significance on a round anniversary and beside a newly announced theatrical restoration. The most useful date remains the one the author put on the original. A reader can see whom Myers hoped to persuade in November 1976 and still leave room for the uncertainty he had to live with while the film was on its way to theaters.

It also makes a helpful exercise for people encountering the first film with children or viewers new to the series. Ask what part of the picture would have been easy to describe using the language of the time and what might have needed to be seen to make sense. The telegram stands on the other side of that question. The person writing it already knew what he had seen, and he had to communicate its promise to someone whose next experience of the film would be different.

Sources

On This Day: A Star Wars Memo Promised “The Public Will Be Electrified” — Pete Vilmur, StarWars.com, November 24, 2026

1976 Star Wars Memo: “The Public Will Be Electrified” — StarWars.com, November 24, 2015

Star Wars 50th Anniversary: Disney and Lucasfilm Announce 2027 Celebration — The Walt Disney Company, November 12, 2026

Myth-making: Star Wars and the Art of Advertising — Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Undated archive resource

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