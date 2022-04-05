Star Trek Picard: LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn Among 6 ‘Next Generation’ Stars Joining Season 3

With the return of actors Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and four others from the original cast in its third and final season, Star Trek: Picard, fans will be treated to even more throwbacks to Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Gates McFadden will make her first appearance as Dr. Beverly Crusher on Picard, in addition to Dorn and Burton’s debuts. Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner — three TNG alums who have appeared in previous seasons of Picard — will also be returning for season three.

The news was revealed on the official Paramount Plus YouTube channel, which you may view here.

The third season of Star Trek: Picard will be the show’s last, according to a series of tweets from CBS All Access.

Expressing love for the franchise in a statement, executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas recalls how seeing TNG for the first time with his father was “the spark that ignited” his interest in science fiction.

So, it’s only right that the story of Jean-Luc Picard comes to a close with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise, who have always been there for him. It would be an understatement to say that it is a privilege to give these characters a proper send-off.

The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”The CBS Studios-produced series is also executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Paramount Plus in its entirety, with season two now underway and new episodes releasing each Thursday.