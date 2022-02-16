Star Trek: J.J. Abrams, Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Cast to Return for Fourth Film

A fourth Star Trek film has been greenlit in the 2009 reboot series, directed by J.J. Abrams, with the entire original cast rumored to return.

As shared by Variety, Paramount is in negotiations with the major cast of the rebooted Star Trek franchise, including Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, and John Cho for a potential fourth installment.

Today at a Paramount Investors Day, J.J. Abrams revealed the fourth film in the series would become a reality!

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”

