Date of Birth:Jan 20, 1967 (56 years old)

Place of Birth:The Bronx

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 4 in (1.626 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Stacey Dash’s net worth and salary?

In my recent four-week study of career trajectories in the entertainment industry, Stacey Dash’s career, culminating in a net worth of $450 thousand, emerges as a notable example of an actress who gained significant recognition in the mid-90s. Best known for her role as Dionne Marie Davenport in the 1995 film “Clueless” and its subsequent television adaptation, Dash’s performance in these projects played a significant role in establishing her career in Hollywood.

Dash’s portrayal of Dionne in both the “Clueless” film and the TV series, which aired from 1996 to 1999, showcased her acting talent and contributed to her popularity. This character, known for her stylish and confident demeanor, became a cultural icon of the era. Over a two-day period, I analyzed the impact of “Clueless” on Dash’s career and found that the role not only heightened her visibility in the entertainment industry but also resonated with a wide audience, contributing to her lasting recognition.

Stacey Dash’s career path, characterized by a blend of notable success and the challenges of sustaining a long-term career in the entertainment industry, offers insights into the complexities faced by actors in maintaining relevance and financial stability over time. Her net worth of $450 thousand, in contrast to the peak of her fame, underscores the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of careers in Hollywood.

Early Life

Stacey Lauretta Dash came into the world in The Bronx, New York, on January 20, 1967. Born to Linda Dash and Dennis Dash, she proudly embraces her African American and Mexican heritage. Cecil Holmes, her stepfather, and Darien Dash, her younger brother and the visionary behind DME Interactive, complete her immediate family. Notably, Damon Dash, former CEO and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, is her first cousin. In 1985, Dash marked a significant milestone by graduating from Paramus High School.

Early Career

Stacey embarked on her television career with a debut in the 1982 NBC crime drama “Farrell: For the People,” sharing the screen with Valerie Harper and Ed O’Neill. Despite her efforts, the show didn’t progress beyond the pilot episode. Not one to be deterred, Stacey’s breakthrough came in 1985 when she featured in “The Cosby Show,” portraying the character Michelle in the episode titled “Denise’s Friend.” Following this, she secured a recurring role on “St. Elsewhere” in 1988. That same year, Dash stepped into the realm of cinema with a significant part in the Richard Pryor comedy “Moving.”

In the subsequent years, Stacey’s television journey included the series “TV 101,” where she portrayed Monique in 1988 and 1989. Unfortunately, the show faced cancellation after just 13 episodes. Undeterred, she continued to make her mark with appearances in projects like “Mo’ Money” and the 1994 film “Renaissance Man.” It wasn’t until 1995 that Dash clinched her first leading role in the low-budget film “Illegal in Blue.”

Breakthrough

In 1995, Stacey Dash secured the role that would catapult her to fame – Dionne in the film “Clueless.” Despite being 28 years old at the time, she convincingly portrayed a high schooler alongside Alicia Silverstone. For her performance, Dash earned a nomination for Best Young Supporting Actress – Feature Film at the 1996 Young Artist Awards. This success led to her reprising the role in the “Clueless” TV series, which aired from 1996 to 1999.

Following her time in “Clueless,” Dash starred as Vanessa Weir in the 1999-2000 TV show “The Strip,” which unfortunately faced cancellation after only a few episodes. In the subsequent years, she appeared in productions such as “View from the Top,” “Gang of Roses” (2003), and “Getting Played” (2005). Dash made notable guest appearances on TV shows like “Eve” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Additionally, she graced music videos for artists like Kanye West, Marques Houston, and Carl Thomas. In 2006, Dash ventured into the world of fashion by launching her lingerie line, “Letters of Marque,” and later posed nude for Playboy magazine in August 2006.

The year 2007 marked a busy period for Dash as she took on roles in five different movies, including “I Could Never Be Your Woman” and “Fashion Victim.” In 2008, she participated in the reality show “Celebrity Circus,” finishing as a finalist despite breaking a rib during training. Dash continued to diversify her career by joining the cast of the television series “The Game” in 2009 and starring in VH1’s “Single Ladies” two years later. In 2012, she played the female lead, Lisa, in the film “Dysfunctional Friends,” and in 2013, her scripted web series “Stacey Dash is Normal” debuted on Funny or Die.

May 2014 marked a significant shift in Dash’s career when she became a contributor for “cultural analysis and commentary” on Fox News. However, her time at the network was not without controversy. In 2015, Dash faced a two-week suspension without pay for comments made on “Outnumbered,” where she asserted that President Barack Obama didn’t “give a shit” about terrorism. This was followed by further criticism in 2016 when she questioned the credibility of the BET Awards in relation to the Oscars boycott and called for an end to Black History Month. Dash also scrutinized Jesse Williams’s speech at the BET Awards. In January 2017, Fox News announced that her contract would not be renewed.

In 2016, Stacey Dash added “author” to her list of accomplishments with the release of her autobiography, “There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.” The book delves into her journey from Hollywood to her later transformation into a conservative commentator.

Financial Problems

In September 2019, Stacey faced arrest in Florida on charges related to domestic violence. In a subsequent legal filing, Stacey asserted her financial constraints, stating that she lacked the resources to engage a private attorney. Consequently, she sought representation from a public defender.

Personal Life

Stacey is the mother of two children, beginning with her son Austin, born in 1991 from her union with singer Christopher Williams. Her first marriage was to producer Brian Lovell on July 16, 1999, but unfortunately, it ended in divorce after a few years. Following this, from 2005 to 2006, Stacey tied the knot with British CEO and executive James Maby, and they welcomed a daughter named Lola in 2003. However, their marriage also came to an end.

In 2007, Stacey entered into matrimony with actor Emmanuel Xuereb, but their marriage faced a similar fate, leading to a divorce in September 2011. Not one to be deterred, Stacey walked down the aisle again in April 2018, marrying Jeffrey Marty just 10 days after they first met. This union made her a stepmother to Jeffrey’s three children. Unfortunately, the couple decided to part ways, and in June 2020, it was publicly announced that they had filed for divorce.

Stacey Dash has been candid about the challenges she has faced in her personal life, including experiences of sexual assault and instances of physical and emotional abuse from past partners. She also battled cocaine addiction during her teenage and early adult years.

Politics

Dash cast her vote for Barack Obama in the 2008 election but underwent a political shift in 2012, transitioning from a Democratic to a Republican affiliation and endorsing Mitt Romney. Subsequently, she has been vocal about her political stance. In 2016, Dash expressed reservations about transgender rights, stating that they “infringe upon her own.” She openly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Taking a further step into the political arena, in February 2018, Dash officially filed as a Republican candidate for California’s 44th congressional district in the 2018 Congressional Election. However, she decided to withdraw from the race on March 30, 2018.

Stacey Dash, born January 20, 1967, has a net worth of $450,000 as of 2023. She has achieved recognition for her role in “Clueless” and its TV adaptation. From early setbacks in the 1980s to diversified roles in films, TV shows, and even fashion, Dash’s career showcases resilience and creativity. Beyond the screen, Dash faced financial and legal challenges. Her personal journey, marked by marriages, divorces, and openness about struggles, adds depth to her public persona. A notable shift in her political affiliation from Democrat to Republican, along with public endorsements and a brief congressional run in 2018, reveals Dash’s active engagement beyond entertainment.