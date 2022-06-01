‘Squid Game’ Creator Yuzu Kiki Planted Season 2 Clues ‘Just in Case’

The second season of the Squid Game was confirmed not long after its first debuted, with the creators already announcing that the show would definitely happen.

Despite the fact that there had been no plans for a second season while the series was being created, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed in an interview with Indiewire that he left some dangling ends just in case.

“For myself and also the audience. Just in case there is another season, these things could be loose knots. I only currently have a broad storyline. I’m in the process of structuring the story and the new games, and wanting to crystallize them into more detailed ideas.”

There’s a season two in the works for Squid Game, according to Hwang, who stated that details haven’t been finalized yet, so fans shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon.

Aside from the obvious open-ended result, it’s not clear what hints and clues were included in Squid Game season one that may hint at what to anticipate in season two. Perhaps as the second season progresses and new information is revealed, these will become more apparent.

Some minor details about the second season have been revealed, including the fact that certain characters will be returning.

Although it only took a few months for the Squid Game to become a hit on Netflix, the series required more time to develop. As a result, viewers shouldn’t anticipate an additional season of the show anytime soon, but it is on its way.