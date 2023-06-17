Spoiler-Free Review of ‘The Flash’, Entertaining and Emotional, DC Got it Right

The Flash is an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Barry Allen and is a standalone film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), separate from the previous films in the franchise that we’ve come to enjoy. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, and stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash alongside Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston. In the film, Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, but inadvertently creates an alternate timeline where his mother is alive.

The Flash is a fast-paced, exciting, and visually stunning film that is sure to please fans of the character. Miller is excellent as Barry Allen, bringing a sense of humor and vulnerability to the role. Keaton and Affleck are both great as Bruce Wayne / Batman, and Calle makes a strong impression as Supergirl. The film’s special effects are top-notch, and the action sequences are some of the best in the DCEU.

One of the things that makes The Flash so enjoyable is its sense of humor. Miller has a great comic timing, and he plays off of the other actors perfectly. There are some genuinely funny moments in the film, and they help to keep the story moving along.

Another thing that makes The Flash so good is its emotional impact. The film deals with some heavy themes, such as grief and loss, but it does so in a way that is both sensitive and engaging. The film’s ending is particularly powerful, and it will stay with you long after you’ve seen the film.

Overall, The Flash is a great film that is sure to please fans of the character. It is fast-paced, exciting, visually stunning, and emotionally impactful. If you’re a fan of superhero films, then you definitely need to see The Flash.

