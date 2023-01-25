Splash Mountain: People are Selling Water from Closed Disney World Ride and Getting Hundreds Online

Disney World fans were queuing up for hours to get one last ride on the decades-old Frontierland attraction Splash Mountain. Before its official closure, water taken from the iconic ride is being sold at exorbitant prices online!

As of Sunday night, seven jars containing the January 22nd water were being sold on eBay. Prices ranged from five dollars to $149.95 for a Buy It Now option and one jar had 23 bids at $81! In the end, only one small four-ounce jar was sold for $34.95 – proof that this rare water is highly sought after by collectors all over the world!

Why is Splash Mountain closing?

Last December, it was announced that Disney World would be shutting down a popular ride in order to replace it with the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This will be the first ever amusement park ride based on The Princess and the Frog. Although some of its structure may remain intact, there are set to be changes made both aesthetically and thematically before its grand reopening next year!

“While we’ve explored many new themes in the past, [2019 is] when we really began to hone in on Princess Tiana’s story,” Walt Disney Imagineering president Bob Weis told Disney’s D23 of the decision to move away from the animated characters seen in the 1946 film Song of the South. “That said, Splash Mountain has been the subject of many conversations through the years. Its brilliant ride platform and landscape create the potential for great storytelling.”

The time is finally here! After years of anticipation, Disney World’s Splash Mountain officially closed its doors on January 23rd. However, we can all look forward to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening in 2024 at both Florida and California parks – something for us all to anticipate with excitement!