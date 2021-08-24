Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Did You Catch That Green Goblin And Electro Tease?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped officially! This time it was from official sources and not an unfinished trailer, too! That means we don’t have to feel guilty about watching this one. It had some really amazing stuff in it but… did you catch that Green Goblin and Electro tease?

Okay, so we saw Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. And yes, it was freaking amazing, he looks awesome, his metal arms look awesome. We already knew Doc Ock was going to be sick when we saw him again because Alfred Molina already confirmed he was back!

Meanwhile, we know very little about the other rumored villains who are slated to appear, allegedly. There were a couple of moments in the trailer that lead me to believe that the rumors have all been true!

For one, there was a suspicious-looking lightning attack that came out of nowhere. I’d place money on the fact that it belonged to Electro! Jamie Foxx is reportedly returning to reprise his role from Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The next tease, and this one is impossible to mistake, was a pumpkin bomb tossed from off-screen. There’s one villain we know of from the Spider-Man films who uses pumpkin bombs and that’s Green Goblin. The problem is we’re not sure which version of Green Goblin could be appearing.

The one fans want the most, I think, is the Willem Dafoe Green Goblin! He was the original, and not only was he the first but he was arguably the best. That seems to be something most Spider-Man fans agree on.

The odds of the Amazing Spider-Man 2 Green Goblin appearing are slim if you ask me. Fans didn’t like him to begin with so it would be a strange decision to bring him back. The only other one it could possibly be is James Franco.

With so much controversy surrounding James Franco, I doubt it’s him.

So, did you catch the Green Goblin and Electro tease? Let us know down in the comments!