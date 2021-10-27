Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tobey Maguire Return Leak is Debunked

Spider-Man: No Way Home has to be one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of all-time. This is simply because of the sheer number of characters appearing in the film that return from previous incarnations of Spider-Man. The return of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and more, has fans also anticipating the return of the last two Spider-Men, including actor Tobey Maguire.

Tie-in merchandise is always a great place to get the jump on movie leaks for major characters. This merchandise has to be completed way in advance and it’s hard to keep these things a secret. The biggest exception to this is Baby Yoda. Remember how Lucasfilm didn’t make any Baby Yoda merchandise just so it was a huge surprise when the character appeared on-screen?

History has shown that manufacturers are always a good source of information, with products being listed for pre-sale and often appearing on shelves well before the project that spawned them.

For a while, the internet was under the impression that Tobey Maguire’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home had been inadvertently confirmed when his version of the wall-crawler was spotted as part of the Hasbro’s Titan Heroes line, branded with the upcoming film’s logo. As it turns out, it was all a ruse, and the culprits have now come forward to claim responsibility.

You guys remember that “Tobey toy leak” from a couple months ago? I think now is a good time to reveal the fact that the Spider-Man: Lotus VFX team is responsible… pic.twitter.com/s1mdfnm8Ge — GJK  (@gjkcentral) October 26, 2021

Not so fast though, we’re still convinced he’s coming back. Why bring back all of the other villains if you don’t bring the Spidey’s to fight them off?

