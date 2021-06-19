Spider-Man No Way Home: Sony And Kevin Feige Working On The Trailer!

Spider-Man: No Way Home might be the most anticipated Marvel film currently on its way. It’s no secret that Spider-Man is immensely popular and the Tom Holland version of the character is amazing. You could say he’s the… Amazing Spider-Man. Fine, not funny. Still, Marvel trolled us a while ago with a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that was… actually a literal trailer. Now, we know that Sony and Kevin Feige are working on the real trailer. Like, the movie trailer.

The two studios, Marvel and Sony, have been sharing the wall-crawler for a few years now. Tom Holland completed his initial five-film deal, and then Marvel and Sony struck a new deal that kept Spidey in the MCU. Though, it did take a bit of drama to get it done.

We don’t know all the details on this deal, but we have garnered a few details. Disney supplied 25% of the budget for No Way Home and have a 25% equity stake. Is this fair? Well, that’s not really for us to say. We’re just happy that Tom Holland is sticking around.

Fans have been wondering where the darn trailer is, though! Well, Asad Ayaz, Walt Disney Studios Marketing President, discussed the marketing campaign recently.

He told The Hollywood Reporter “Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense. We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.”

That’s pretty much all we know for now. The movie is still a ways away, but you can tell Sony is getting ready to heavily market the film. If you check their social media accounts, it’s all No Way Home everywhere you look!

We know almost nothing about the plot, but there’s been plenty of rumors. If the rumors are true we’ll see the return of other live-action Spider-Men. We know for sure that certain villains are coming back, such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

Since Sony and Kevin Feige are working on the trailer, hopefully, it won’t be much longer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is landing on December 17, and we can’t wait to see it!