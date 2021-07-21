Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Leaks Apparently! It Looks Like The Rumors Were True!

It looks like the rumors were true! A Spider-Man: No Way Home poster leaks before it was supposed to! The details are a little unclear, but it seems like, based on what I’ve found, this poster was spotted in certain movie theatres across the world.

I’m going to go ahead and post the poster down below, and then we’ll talk about why it’s such a big deal if this is the real poster. Keep in mind, as of now, nothing is official and this poster could easily end up being fake.

So, as you can see, if the poster above is legit things are about to get crazy. It would confirm that Tom Holland was lying when he said the other Spider-Men were not in the film.

As you can see, the poster reveals that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire‘s Spider-Men would both be returning. Along, surprisingly, with Miles Morales from the Into The Spiderverse animated film.

You can even see that both previous versions of Spider-Man are accompanied by their respective villains as well. Alfred Molina as Doc Ock has been confirmed by the actor himself.

Now we can probably confirm that Jamie Foxx is back too, thanks to the leaked poster. If you look closely, Garfield’s Spider-Man seems to have electricity surrounding him.

It’s currently unclear if Miles will bring any villains along with him, as well. Though, how awesome would it be if he ended up bringing Kingpin from his own film and it ended up being… Vincent D’onofrio.

What do you guys think though? Are you minds blown? What do you think of the No Way Home poster leak!? Let us know in the comments!