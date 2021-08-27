Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Theory Thinks Doctor Strange Is Actually Mysterio!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released earlier this week and went and sent MCU fans into a frenzy! That is after they recovered from the leak of the unfinished trailer the night before. It’s been a crazy week for Spider-Man fans… but in a good way! Now a No Way Home fan theory thinks Doctor Strange is actually Mysterio!

You read that right, fans think Doctor Strange wasn’t quite himself in the new trailer, but I have to admit this theory is farfetched even for the people who predicted Richard Reeds in WandaVision. Before we dive into that it’s important to note that some fans are convinced the Sinister Six are coming in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’ll know soon whether they’re crazy or not.

The idea of Mysterio being alive isn’t that surprising. He’s the master of illusions and fans have suspected he’s alive since Far From Home ended. Now they’re saying that he assumed the role of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is that even possible though?

We’re not sure, but there’s no denying that Doctor Strange was certainly acting strangely. He seems to display a complete disregard for safety, and his optimistic attitude is at odds with his more lone wolf nature. Let’s not forget that he screws up the spell because Peter was talking to him.

Could Mysterio have been learning magic while pretending to be Doctor Strange? Don’t we also have to consider where Doctor Strange could be, or the fact that Wong didn’t notice? It’s a long shot, but if it ends up being true the person who came up with this theory is a genius.

The other person who could have assumed Doctor Strange’s identity is Mephisto… but we’ve been down that road before and I don’t want to get hurt again. So, what do you think of this No Way Home fan theory? Let us know in the comments!