We’ve known for some time that this phase of the MCU, Phase 4, would be dealing with the Multiverse. It’s even in the name of the second Doctor Strange movie! But Spider-Man No Way Home & Doctor Strange 2 will completely change the MCU!

Loki, the Disney+ series, just started last week and it was everything fans hoped for. With this new series, we’ve finally officially heard of the Multiverse and even a Multiverse war that’s happened in the past. Some fans even think a Multiverse War might be the next big arc of the MCU.

The head writer of Loki, Michael Waldron, spoke to Collider recently. That’s where he revealed the fact that both of those films listed above are going to have huge impacts on the MCU.

“Oh boy. You’re right. I think that you don’t bring Sam Raimi on to make a movie unless it’s going to be a big movie.” is exactly what he said.

What’s interesting about all of this, though, is that Waldron didn’t just write Loki. Waldron also wrote Doctor Strange 2, meaning he knows all the secrets that are coming! Well, all the Doctor Strange ones anyway!

“Well, I think one of the joys of being a writer in the Marvel world is getting to make terrible messes and leave them for your predecessors. Although, occasionally, you find yourself being your own predecessor. For instance, you write the Loki show and then you end up writing Dr. Strange 2, having to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun.” “It’s certainly important to define the rules, the background, the history of this organization, as much as we can to tell the story. But ultimately, all that’s canon is what winds up on camera,” he added. “So everything between those lines is open for interpretation, changing and everything. It’s like somebody wants to do a story with the TVA moving forward, certainly we can have a conversation and I can tell them, ‘Hey, here’s what I thought maybe it would be,” but that’s their thing, at that point, and they should take it in their own direction.'”

Are you guys excited to see all the secrets of the Multiverse unfold? We certainly are! The fact that these projects will completely change the MCU is certainly exciting!

Loki is already streaming on Disney+ if you want to check it out!