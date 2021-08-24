Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped a trailer after leaving fans desperate for months. We’ve finally had a decent look at the film and the trailer revealed all kinds of awesome stuff we should definitely be looking forward to. Returning villains, the Multiverse and Doctor Strange spring to mind. We also learned Spider-Man: No Way Home is at least partially adapting One More Day!

Is this a recipe for disaster, or can the MCU turn the most hated Spidey story ever into something decent? Right now it’s hard to tell, but Marvel Studios has a pretty incredible history, so the odds are definitely on their side. The last couple of Spider-Man films were amazing, too, so that definitely helps inspire confidence.

So, comic fans might have no idea what One More Day is, and boy how I envy them. One More Day was what happened in The Amazing Spider-Man comic books following Civil War. Now, keep in mind the comic book Civil War was vastly different from the MCU film.

We’re not going to get into all the details, but, the events of Civil War led to Peter Parker revealing his identity as Spider-Man on national television. This, in turn, led to Aunt May getting shot which, in turn, led to One More Day.

One More Day revolves around Peter striking a deal with Mephisto, the devil of the Marvel Universe. He traded his marriage to Mary Jane in exchange for Mephisto messing around with time and space.

By the time everything was said and done no one remembers that Peter Parker was Spider-Man. His marriage to MJ never happened either, and the two are no longer together. It led to a reboot of sorts for the character.

Many other things were changed and this reintroduced a ton of classic Spider-Man villains back into the comics. It was a crazy time. Most agree that this is the worst Spider-Man storyline of all time. So, MCU fans, please forgive the comic book fans if they’re a little bit worried!

With Spider-Man: No Way Home at least partially adapting One More Day, we need to be a little cautious at least.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swing into theatres on December 17!