Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Lied to Emma Stone about Being in the Movie!

Even though Andrew Garfield got to reprise his role as the lovable neighborhood webhead in Spider-Man: No Way Home, for fans of the Spider-Man film franchise, a lifelong ambition came true. But it’s one he couldn’t share with his former co-star, Emma Stone. He had to pretend he didn’t know about the movie.

In short, no one would wish to take his place, whatever you may think of the pleasure of playing the famous superhero on the big screen. Unlike Tom Maguire, who had it relatively easy in comparison, almost every interview and public appearance by Andrew’s over the previous year has concluded with him insisting he isn’t in Spider-Man: Now Way Home.

Of course, now that the cat’s out of the bag, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star can openly talk about it, but he went to greater lengths than we know to ensure that no one discovered his surprise appearance, not even his former Spider-Man co-star and partner Emma Stone.

During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed that he didn’t spill the tea for Emma, saying:

“Emma kept on texting me, she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

I doubt telling Stone would do much damage, especially because so many myths were already floating about the internet, but I can think of a few individuals at Disney and Sony who wouldn’t like it one bit, least of all Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

What do you think about Garfield’s secrecy? Let us know in the comments below!