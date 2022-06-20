‘Spider-Man: Lotus’ Star in Hot-Water after Series of Racist Social Media Posts were Revealed

Spider-Man: Lotus has been generating a lot of buzz lately. The trailer reveals Spider-Man in his most vulnerable position as he tries to come to terms with Gwen Stacy’s death. We see Spider-Man paying homage at her grave while listening to mournful piano music, wondering if he should retire his costume for good.

The makers of Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home said it looks fantastic, and expectations were high for its release later this year.

Unfortunately, despite its nice appearance, Lotus is now blowing up social media for less pleasant reasons, following allegations that Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor Warden Wayne made racist remarks on social media.

Content Warning // EXTREME Racism Is this your Spider-Man?? Warden Wayne is so gross, hoping Lotus recasts him. #SpiderManLotus #wardenwayne pic.twitter.com/QLKZw9GR8c — Thunder (@Thnnnder) June 18, 2022

Wayne quickly responded with a statement stating that he was glad to discuss the situation:

I’ve been wanting to come forward about this for a long time. Please read. pic.twitter.com/kz42egpAs5 — Warden Wayne (@mrwardenwayne) June 19, 2022

But that’s not all, as director Gavin Konop appears to have no problem using racial epithets.

Since Warden Wayne has been exposed, I think it’s a better time than ever to expose Gjkcentral aka Gavin Konop pic.twitter.com/iecPPI8Dpm — Berk (@Berkmanboom) June 20, 2022

These aren’t recent, but it’s worth noting that 2017 isn’t ancient history. The online response has been similarly predictable:

Others appear to be taking pleasure in the situation:

The mf who poured his sweat and tears into directing the Spider-Man: Lotus Fan Film project watching his life’s work fall apart in the span of 6 hourspic.twitter.com/mEuAFRtQEl — Blu 蓝兵 ✝️ Snyder-Reeves Cultist (@soldierboy43001) June 20, 2022

And here’s what it’s like when you figure out why Spider-Man: Lotus is trending:

Oh Warden Wayne and Spider-man Lotus is being talked abou-

*proceeds to see why* pic.twitter.com/UJgfN9IN1r — Brandon Taylor (@SpaceC0wboy__) June 19, 2022

Spider-Man: Lotus is still scheduled to debut in 2022, but these news have drenched plans. It also raises the issue of whether it’s appropriate to evaluate individuals according to what they say on the internet now that we know 2017 wasn’t all that long ago.

Perhaps the lesson is that you should avoid using slurs online not only because it may harm your career a few years down the road – but also because it’s a disgusting thing to do.