Spider-Man: Kirsten Dunst Says ‘There’s Still Time’ for Her to Return in Future Films

Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane, unfortunately, was not one of the characters who returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite her lack of inclusion, it appears that the actress is optimistic about a future MCU appearance.

In a recent chat with Deadline to celebrate her Oscar nomination for the role of Rose Gordon in The Power of the Dog, Kristen Dunst asserted that her character could still appear in the MCU, but that Marvel has not approached her yet.

“There’s still time, I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that… I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t… I feel like that could happen.”

Kirsten Dunst speaks on whether she would reprise her role as Mary Jane in future ‘Spider-Man’ movies – The Actor’s Side https://t.co/kdVGBZV7G0 pic.twitter.com/sbt51tSse6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2022

With the introduction of the multiverse in the next Doctor Strange sequel, Marvel movies are in an excellent position to include any number of characters from previous films and alternate universes. Given the tremendous welcome back for Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the MCU may be making plans for more appearances or projects.

What about Mary Jane? You probably recall that Parker and MJ had a rocky ending in Spider-Man 3 when Harry died, so many of you will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing how it all plays out.

It’s hard to predict what the future holds for Spider-Man, but with a possible fourth Sam Raimi franchise film on the way, it looks like he’ll stick around for a while.

