Spawn: Todd McFarlane Says It’s ‘Now or Never’ for the Reboot to Get Off the Ground

Spawn fans have long been waiting for another live adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s anti-hero comic book character, and the creator of the character, as well as a comics legend, has confirmed that some big news is on the way.

While speaking with Rich Johnston, the creator of Bleeding Cool, about his comic book empire’s present condition, McFarlane mentioned the popularity of Spider-Man and Venom in terms of developing similar characters and movies.

“Something’s going to give in the next few months, right? There’s too many people pushing in that direction, again I’ve got a call later today on that very subject. You can imagine Spider-Man makes a billion dollars and everybody sort of gets sort of… I mean they were already crazy, now they just got twice as crazy.

I mean they got crazy when the only movies that were making money were superheroes, and then Venom goes and rocks it, and then Spider-Man comes in and obliterates it, so now they’re almost singular in their mindset of what kind of ideas they’ve got. So something has to happen. We’ll never get to the top of the mountain if we can’t do it now, with everybody wanting to do it now. Fingers crossed. I would say it’s now or never.”

In 1997, a live adaptation of Spawn was released, with Michael Jai White playing the titular character. Although the film did well at the box office, it did not connect with many critics and fans. A reboot starring Jamie Foxx had been planned for years, but nothing has yet materialized from it.

