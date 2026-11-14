Space Jam Documentary Opens Jordan TV With a Return to the Film’s Origins

Michael Jordan’s trip into the animated world of Bugs Bunny is becoming the starting point for another screen project. Space Jam: Beyond the Jam premieres Sunday, November 15, on Jordan Brand’s YouTube channel, with six installments exploring the film and its continuing influence. New reporting on November 13 places that release inside a broader change: the channel’s repositioning as Jordan TV. [1][2]

The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin examined the strategy in a November 13 report, featuring an interview with Jordan Brand chief marketing officer Caitlin Sargent. His report connects the documentary with an effort to give audiences more access to the brand through longer storytelling. The documentary’s existence had already been announced in October, so Friday’s development is the fuller account of the channel’s direction, ahead of Sunday’s launch. [1][3]

Sneaker News reports a 10 a.m. Eastern premiere, which is 9 a.m. Central, with the remaining episodes following on Sundays. The schedule makes the project a series to return to, rather than a single anniversary feature. The release is on YouTube, separate from the original movie’s availability through other services or formats. [2]

Jordan Brand’s October 8 announcement identifies Jesse Collins Entertainment as the producer, in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. It also confirms Michael Jordan’s participation. The announced approach combines accounts from people connected to the movie with perspectives on its later influence. That gives the series two distinct subjects: how the film was made and what happened to its imagery after audiences saw it. [3]

Those subjects deserve different kinds of evidence. A production memory can explain a decision made on a set or in an animation studio. A later cultural account can explain how a viewer, athlete or designer encountered the finished movie. One does not automatically establish the other. The most useful viewing question is how the documentary connects a concrete creative choice with its later life, rather than assuming that familiarity alone explains the connection.

The project’s opening installment reaches back before the feature film. House of Heat’s Ali Albaqshi reports that it returns to the 1992 Hare Jordan commercial, which paired Jordan with Bugs Bunny. That earlier collaboration provides a specific origin point for the combination of basketball and animation. It also makes the first episode relevant to anyone interested in how an advertising idea grows into a longer entertainment project. [4]

The original Space Jam arrived in 1996. The American Film Institute’s catalogue credits Joe Pytka as director and identifies Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight and Theresa Randle among its cast. The listed screenwriters are Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick, Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod. Those credits put a creative team around an idea often remembered primarily through its most recognizable athlete. [5]

AFI also lists Ivan Reitman, Joe Medjuck and Daniel Goldberg as producers; Michael Chapman as cinematographer; Sheldon Kahn as editor; and Geoffrey Kirkland as production designer. The catalogue identifies Warner Bros. as the production company. A behind-the-scenes series has an opportunity to make that collaborative structure more visible, though the available announcements do not specify which of those crafts receives an episode of its own. [5]

The live-action and animation combination creates an especially useful filmmaking subject. A human performance occupies photographed space; a drawn character has to appear to share that space. For a scene to read clearly, the audience needs consistent positions, directions of attention and responses. A convincing interaction can depend on an actor’s glance as much as on the eventual animated movement.

That is analysis of the format, rather than a description of an unseen documentary sequence. It explains why production footage and first-person recollections can add something a simple anniversary montage cannot. Seeing the work before the completed effect can reveal how an apparently effortless gag was assembled. It can also restore attention to tasks that disappear when the illusion succeeds.

Jordan Brand’s wider anniversary campaign includes footwear and clothing inspired by the film. Its October announcement describes designs drawing on the movie’s basketball imagery and production technology. The campaign therefore provides a present-day example of the same images moving into a different medium. The documentary is part of that commercial anniversary program, a connection that belongs in any clear description of the project. [3]

A brand-financed documentary has unusually direct access to its own archives and collaborators, but its relationship to the subject also shapes its purpose. Viewers can enjoy that access while evaluating the storytelling on its particulars. An anecdote supported by footage is different from a sweeping promotional claim. The test is whether the series shows enough of the work and its context for audiences to understand more than they did before.

The Jordan TV framing makes the launch significant beyond this one title. A channel built around recurring, longer programs asks viewers to develop a habit of watching. An individual advertisement can deliver its message in a brief encounter; a documentary series has to sustain attention across episodes. Weprin’s reporting supplies the immediate business context for that shift, while Nike’s earlier announcement confirms that longer storytelling was already part of the platform plan. [1][3]

For fans, the practical distinction is simple: the documentary’s debut and the movie’s anniversary are related, but neither amounts to an announcement of another Space Jam feature. No new sequel, new fictional storyline or theatrical return is established by the material supporting this launch. The confirmed project looks backward at the film while introducing a new use for an existing online channel.

The weekly structure also leaves room for viewers to revisit the original film between installments and compare the finished scenes with the production accounts being offered. That is a useful way to approach an anniversary documentary: watch for an explanation of a decision, then consider how that decision works in the movie. It keeps attention on the actual craft rather than on nostalgia as an end in itself.

Sunday’s premiere will begin that examination. The known pieces are the six-part format, the YouTube release, Jordan’s involvement and the connection to a broader Jordan TV strategy. What remains for the series to demonstrate is how much new understanding its access produces. Thirty years after Space Jam, the most interesting promise is a clearer view of the people and processes behind a familiar pairing: a basketball player, a cartoon rabbit and a screen world made to hold them both.

References and reporting credits

[1] Why Jordan Brand Is Using a Space Jam Docuseries to Launch Jordan TV — Alex Weprin, The Hollywood Reporter. November 13, 2026.

[2] Jordan Brand’s Six Part Space Jam Documentary Premieres On November 15th — Sneaker News. November 11, 2026.

[3] Jordan Brand Celebrates 30 Years of Space Jam Inspiring a New Generation to Reach for Greatness — Nike Inc. Newsroom. October 8, 2026.

[4] Jordan Brand Is Reopening the Space Jam Vault for Its 30th Anniversary — Ali Albaqshi, House of Heat. November 12, 2026.

[5] Space Jam 1996 — American Film Institute Catalog. Undated; accessed November 14, 2026.