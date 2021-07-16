Good news for all HBO Max subscribers! Space Jam: A New Legacy is on HBO Max now! You don’t need to pay any additional money, either! As long as you’re subscribed to HBO Max you can check out Space Jam: A New Legacy whenever you want! Well, as long as it’s available and it should be for about a month. Then it’ll vanish for a while and return at a later date!

This is just one of several films doing this on HBO Max to help people see films while suffering through a global pandemic. Godzilla VS Kong did it, Wonder Woman 1984 did it, and The Suicide Squad will be doing it next month as well!

The best part about it is the fact that you don’t need to pay an additional fee to see the film. Unlike Disney+ premiere access, there is no extra payment to access the film, you just load up your HBO Max app and watch it as you please!

The only negative part of all this is the fact that Space Jam: A New Legacy has been met with a lukewarm reception. The film isn’t even certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes which is severely disappointing! Still, undoubtedly the younger crowd will enjoy the film no matter what.

Although Space Jam is viewed as a classic now, it has people seriously confused back when it came out. It didn’t make sense to have a big NBA all-star in a film, and Space Jam was only fully appreciated later on in its life. Not that people hated it when it first came out, just reception was… lukewarm.

Well, regardless, you can all make your opinions yourselves! You can turn on HBO Max right now and watch the film. Or, if movie theatres are open where you are you can go ahead and check the film out that way too!

Space Jam: A New Legacy is on HBO Max, and you should definitely check it out!