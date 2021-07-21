Space Jam: A New Legacy was finally released, and so far seems to be doing quite well. It’s obviously not the most amazing film out there, it’s not a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s a lot of fun for what it is. The Space Jam: A New Legacy Director wanted a Michael Jordan cameo, and he even discusses what it might have looked like!

Financially though, it appears the film is doing quite well. It beat out Black Widow at the box office and became the #1 film over the weekend, which is a pretty big deal for the film! It apparently made $31 million across the U.S. Good job, Space Jam: A New Legacy!

While fans are enjoying Space Jam: A New Legacy people have been wondering why Michael Jordan didn’t make an appearance in the film! Well, it turns out that Malcolm D. Lee did want a Michael Jordan cameo, but it just didn’t happen.

The director spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what he wanted to do with Michael Jordan if he’d managed to get him to agree to a cameo. That obviously didn’t happen, but it’s nice to know what could have been.

Or do that just make us sadder? I’m not sure anymore.

Here’s what the director told EW.

“We were holding out hope, but also knew that the likelihood was going to be very remote,” Lee said. “Especially after The Last Dance came out, I was like, we’ve got to be able to do something, even like a tag at the very end after the credits with Bugs showing him the movie and saying, ‘What do you think, Doc?’ And just Jordan going, ‘I took that very personal.’ I wanted to do it! It would have been fantastic, but our movie is our movie and Space Jam is Space Jam.”

What do you guys think? Are you disappointed we didn’t see Michael Jordan in Space Jam: A New Legacy? Are you surprised the director wanted a Michael Jordan cameo? Let us know in the comments! And check out the film on HBO Max while you can!