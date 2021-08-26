Sony Takes Down Leaked Photo Of Andrew Garfield On Spider-Man: No Way Home Set! It Had To Be Real!

Remember those leaked photos of Andrew Garfield on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home we posted a few days ago? It looks like Sony actually had them taken down. And you know what that means right? Usually action like that is only taken if the leaked pictures were in fact legit, so it had to be real! This obviously isn’t a 100% confirmation but it is looking more and more likely. Did you see the leaked photo of Andrew Garfield?

A lot has happened in regards to Spider-Man: No Way Home this week. First an incomplete version of the trailer leaked online, causing fans to freak out. After that, Sony and Marvel released the official trailer and fans freaked out again.

The trailer had a ton of new information. This included, but is not limited to, Doctor Strange’s role in the film, the appearance of Doc Ock, and some serious teases towards both Electro and the Green Goblin. For the record, fans are thinking this is the Willem Dafoe version of The Green Goblin.

The rumors haven’t even stopped yet! We’re still anticipating Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be revealed officially at some point, the evidence is stacking up. Now fans are even thinking Emma Stone could show up as Gwen Stacy as well.

God, there are even more rumors we could discuss but let’s leave it at those ones for now. The point is that with Sony issuing a takedown of the leaked set photos it seems to confirm their credibility. And if Andrew Garfield is in, then Tobey Maguire is most likely there too. In fact, he’s probably the second Spider-Man in those photos.

If Sony is having people take them down, we’re not going to link to them again. We’ll just have to hope that you guys got to see them before they were taken down! Let us know in the comments if you saw the leaked photo of Andrew Garfield!