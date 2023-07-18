Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello are Divorcing after 7 Years of Marriage

After a seven-year union, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have made the difficult decision to end their marriage, as stated in a joint statement shared with Page Six.

“We have mutually chosen to part ways,” the couple expressed in their statement. “As individuals who deeply love and care for one another, we kindly request privacy during this transitional period in our lives.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for both Vergara and Manganiello for additional comments or statements regarding the separation.

Vergara, aged 51, and Manganiello, aged 46, initially crossed paths at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014. At the time, Vergara attended the event with her then-fiancé, Nick Loeb. Manganiello vividly remembers being captivated by Vergara’s presence, sharing the story during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in 2020.

“While we were walking, Sofia Vergara suddenly glided right in front of us and continued walking for about 100 yards,” Manganiello recounted. “She was wearing this stunning dress that caught my attention immediately.”

Eventually, their paths were intertwined through their mutual acquaintance and Vergara’s “Modern Family” co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Following Vergara’s break-up with Loeb, Manganiello seized the opportunity to pursue a connection with her.

“I reached out to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and asked him, ‘Hey man, was she single at the time?'” Manganiello shared. “He responded, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t have tried anything if that wasn’t the case.’ So, I said, ‘Well, I don’t know how she’s feeling emotionally, but tell her I’d like to take her out.'”

With Ferguson’s help, the match was set in motion as he shared Vergara’s phone number with Manganiello. After several weeks of phone calls, Manganiello flew to New Orleans, where Vergara was filming a movie, to take her on their first date. From that moment forward, their relationship blossomed.

Recently, Manganiello celebrated Vergara’s birthday with a heartfelt shout-out on Instagram. However, as she enjoyed the final days of her vacation in Italy, he was noticeably absent.

Vergara’s comedic talent propelled her to great success, and in 2020, Forbes named her the highest-paid actress in the world, with an annual income of $43 million. Manganiello has often expressed his admiration for Vergara, both on social media and in interviews. In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, he emphasized how much he enjoyed being in his wife’s presence.

“I love that she’s confident and knows how to take care of herself because I needed someone strong,” Manganiello shared. “Given the type of projects I’ve worked on, it takes a secure individual to handle it.”

He added, “But when we’re at home, we complement each other in the best ways despite our differences. We laugh together all day, every day. Making my wife laugh until she cries is my favorite thing in the world. It’s the best.”

The couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015, surrounded by their loved ones. As they navigate this new chapter in their lives, fans and well-wishers respect their request for privacy and wish them the best for the future.