Social Media is Convinced Jeffrey Dahmer is in the Background of a ‘Stranger Things’ Scene

Some sharp-eyed “Stranger Things” fans on TikTok have started a conspiracy that Jeffrey Dahmer, the late serial killer, is in the background of one scene from the show’s fourth season.

A video was posted recently on social media of a ‘Max’ character from the show getting off a school bus, but instead of focusing on Max, the camera focuses on a different student in the background. The video then cuts to an unfortunate scene from the new Netflix docuseries called “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

The blond protagonist is shown wearing the same glasses as Dahmer, and he has his hair styled in the same manner as by him.

While the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, are known to include references to the era in which “Stranger Things” is set, it appears unlikely that this information is correct. Dahmer graduated from high school in 1978, and “Stranger Things” takes place in 1984.

TikTok isn’t concerned with the fact that the conspiracy theory is unlikely to be true, despite what its users may say in the comments.

The comments section has plenty of people saying “OMG,” with one writing, “it was a reference I’m almost sure.” Some commenters were quick to point out it wasn’t possible and that the guy they see on screen looks like any other teenager from the 1980s, but then again, what do they know?

Since the release of the Netflix docuseries on Jeffrey Dahmer this month, there has been a significant increase in public interest concerning his life and crimes. The show chronicles Dahmer’s childhood and early adulthood, highlighting his turbulent relationship with his father as well as his mentally unstable mother.

The series starts with Dahmer’s final crime of attempted murder, during which his victim managed to get away. This ultimately led to Dahmer’s arrest. Between 1978 and 1991, he killed 17 men and boys. In 1994, he was murdered in prison.

“If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes,” Rita Isbell, whose brother, Errol Lindsey, was a murder victim, told Insider. “That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”

Isbell was referencing a scene from the docuseries in which an actress delivers a victim impact statement during Dahmer’s trial. According to Isbell, the statement is “verbatim exactly what (she) said.”

Isbell said he was never contacted about the program. I feel like Netflix should have asked if we minded making it or how we felt about doing so. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it by themselves.

In the Netflix docuseries Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic) , Evan Peters portrays Jeffrey Dahmer.