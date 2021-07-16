Snyderverse: Zack Snyder Still Wants Batman Fighting Deathstroke! Ben Affleck V Joe Manganiello!

Once upon a time Ben Affleck was going to direct himself in the new Batman film. Because of various reasons that never ended up happening and a different Batman film was revealed. This film, titled The Batman, will be starring Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight. What we’ve seen of that movie thus far has looked incredible, Pattinson really nailed it from the footage we’ve seen. The trailer actually sent chills down my spine. Let’s talk about the now-canceled Ben Affleck film though. Back when it was in development we learned that Batman would be going head-to-head with Deathstroke. It sounds really cool so it’s a shame we’ll never get to see it. Or will we? Zack Snyder wants to see Batman VS Deathstroke, and I don’t know about y’all but I do too!

“I love Joe, he’s great. I really would love to see those two go at it, that would be fun. Who knows? We know that Ben’s gonna be in The Flash movie, which is nice to see him [back as Batman]. It’s trickling down, it’s nice.” Snyder told I Minutemen in an interview.

Little is known about the film but even Deathstroke actor, Joe Manganiello, said it would have been really cool.

“It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain that was dismantling Bruce’s life from the inside out. It was this systemic thing: He killed everyone close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him.”

We’ll probably never know what Slade thought Bruce was responsible for, which is unfortunate. Maybe WB can use the general idea for the film, later on, perhaps in a Pattinson sequel. I’d love to see that.

Rumor has it you can catch Deathstroke in Justice League‘s Snyder cut which launches on March 18 on HBO Max