Philadelphia beat Milwaukee 132–129 on November 21 as Joel Embiid nearly recorded a triple-double and LeBron James scored 13 in the fourth.

Philadelphia's busiest player in the final seconds of Saturday's game was the one standing still. Joel Embiid went to the free-throw line twice in the closing moments and made all four attempts, giving the 76ers just enough room to finish off Milwaukee 132–129 on November 21. Embiid collected 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Bucks, meanwhile, came within a possession on a night when Tyler Herro scored 50.

The result moved Philadelphia to 14–3 and Milwaukee to 1–16. That is an enormous gap in the standings for two teams that spent the closing seconds separated by a single basket. The NBA's official box score, play-by-play and the Associated Press recap hosted by the league capture a game in which Philadelphia's stars solved different problems, at different times, to keep Herro's biggest night of the early season from becoming a Milwaukee win.

The NBA’s official highlights show Philadelphia’s 132–129 win over Milwaukee. Video courtesy of the NBA.

The value of four ordinary shots

A made free throw is easy to overlook in a highlight package. In this game the order of Embiid's four makes was more consequential than the difficulty of the shots. Each visit gave Philadelphia a chance to create distance with the clock stopped. Making the first pair also meant the team could survive another Milwaukee score and still control how the next possession began. When Embiid's final attempt went in with 1.5 seconds left, the margin was three. From that point a regular basket would leave Milwaukee behind.

That is a useful way to read the last few lines of the play-by-play. Four points in a closing sequence can change the kind of shot the trailing team needs, the time it has to find it and whether the leading team can give up a quick two. Embiid furnished those points with a repeatable skill under conditions in which a missed attempt would have changed the options for everyone. He finished 12 of 14 from the line, accounting for almost half his scoring there. For a center who made seven field goals, those visits did a great deal of work.

His 17 rebounds and nine assists tell a separate story. A casual glance at a leading scorer's line may start with shooting efficiency, and Embiid's 7-for-17 was a respectable component of the win. The extra possessions he helped secure and the baskets he created with passes are equally important to an account of the game. He was an assist short of a triple-double. The distinction between nine and ten is meaningful for a statistical milestone. Over the course of a tight afternoon, every actual scoring pass mattered regardless of where the total landed.

James changed the shape of the fourth quarter

James made nine of 14 shots and saved most of his scoring for the final period. His 13 fourth-quarter points represented about 62 percent of his total. That distribution gives some context to the final score. Philadelphia could turn to its frontcourt passer and rebounder for one kind of pressure, then depend on another experienced scorer once the game tightened. Even an opponent with a hot shooter has to defend the full floor and keep the next possession from slipping away.

The two lines also show why the late free throws should be read alongside the work that preceded them. James's fourth quarter helped Philadelphia reach a point where making foul shots could preserve a lead. Embiid's last trips converted that opportunity into a final margin. Take away any stage of that sequence and the other player's job changes. A team protecting a lead can think about using the clock and choosing where to concede space. A team chasing one has to spend possession time finding its own points.

The NBA's game breakdown also notes the scoring support Herro received from Brayden Burries. Milwaukee's ability to hang around is an important part of the account. A 1–16 record provides context for the upset opportunity, and the scoreboard gives the stronger description of what it took to deny it. A game that ends at 132–129 cannot be explained simply by pointing to both teams' records. Philadelphia was one late miss or empty possession away from having to solve a different ending.

How to read an excellent night in a loss

Herro's 50 points accounted for nearly 39 percent of Milwaukee's total. Sportsnet's highlight recap puts that scoring outburst next to Embiid's contributions, a useful pairing for viewers who missed the game. When a scorer commands that much of an offense, every extra shot he can create keeps the opposing defense engaged deep into the possession. The effect is visible in the result itself. A Philadelphia team that put 132 on the board still needed its final two points to reach a three-point cushion.

The analysis here comes with a limit. One box score does not explain the gap between Philadelphia's start and Milwaukee's, and a three-point finish is a poor basis for a season forecast. The game does show two distinct ways to create pressure. A scorer can carry a team within one possession of the lead through repeated shotmaking. A team can answer over the course of an afternoon with rebounding, playmaking, a late scoring surge and precise work at the foul line. Saturday contained both.

The teams' video packages offer a second angle for anyone looking back at the game. Watch for which actions set the score before the last seconds turn into foul shots and interruptions. That sequence explains more than skipping straight to the final attempt. A scorer's run can build a margin that looks comfortable for a moment, while the next few Milwaukee possessions can put the home team right back in its late-game offense. The final three points grew out of all those changes in possession.

Philadelphia's win belongs in the standings for the same reason any win does. It counts once. The reason this one is worth revisiting is the division of labor inside it. Herro created enough points to make an improbable road result possible, James gave the Sixers most of his scoring when they most needed another option, and Embiid got to the line in position to finish the job. Four free throws took only seconds of game clock. The work that made them decisive took the whole afternoon.

Sources

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game summary and AP recap — NBA.com, Associated Press, November 21, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers box score — NBA.com, November 21, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play — NBA.com, November 21, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Blueprint — NBA.com, November 21, 2026

NBA Highlights: 76ers 132, Bucks 129 — Sportsnet, November 21, 2026

Rapid Recap: 76ers 132, Bucks 129 — Brew Hoop, November 21, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play — Phins, November 21, 2026

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