Simu Liu Ends Relationship with Netflix Actress

Simu Liu confessed that he and Jade Bender have split. The 33-year-old Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor said he was “going through a breakup” during an appearance at San Francisco’s Dreamforce tech conference last week. Although Liu and Senior Year star Bender, 25, never talked about their relationship in public, they did make two red carpet appearances together over the summer.

Jody Kohner, an executive vice president at Salesforce, asked Liu about his mental health in relation to a Sept. 3 Instagram post after Kohner saw that Liu had opened up about his relationship status. In the original post, Liu reflected on how being the lead of a Marvel movie changed his life and wrote that he hadn’t been taking time “to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health” during the busy media tour for Shang-Chi. “How are you today?” Kohner asked Liu when they spoke again.

“I’m OK, I’m OK,” she responded. “I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems… It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was.”

“I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself,” he said. Then, after revealing that he is “also going through a breakup,” the crowd erupted into “aww”s. “That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK,” Liu explained.

In June, the couple was seen leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together, according to PEOPLE. They were later seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Liu appeared as a guest during Chelsea Handler’s guest hosting duty. At the 2022 ESPY Awards in late July, they made their red carpet debut. In August, they arrived at the Bullet Train ceremony hand-in-hand.

Liu’s outstanding performance in Shang-Chi has resulted in a slew of opportunities for Kim’s Convenience actor Andy Liu. He will next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which is set to premiere on July 2023. His upcoming films include One True Loves, Atlas, Arthur the King, and a Shang-Chi sequel. He authored a memoir entitled We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story in May. Bender acquired her first big break as the rebel Wilson-starring Netflix comedy Senior Year.