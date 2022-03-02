Shooting Victims’s Husband Says it’s ‘Absurd’ that Alec Baldwin isn’t Taking Responsibility for Her Death

Mr. Hutchins is now speaking out about his wife’s tragic death for the first time, arguing it’s “absurd” that Alec Baldwin doesn’t feel responsible.

On the set of Rust, on October 21, 2018, when a weapon that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged, stuntwoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally wounded. The star said he didn’t fire the weapon and felt no remorse in an ABC News interview during December. Her spouse went to another network, NBC, to express his dissatisfaction with Baldwin’s statement.

“Watching him, I just felt so angry… to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her,” Matt told the Today show.ay.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt, who has a 9-year-old with his late wife, adds. “But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

On February 15, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death claim against Baldwin, Rust producers, and crew members. An attorney for Halyna’s family said that the group’s “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” were to blame for her “senseless and tragic end.”

According to the complaint, there were numerous safety breaches on the set of the western picture — including Baldwin allegedly declining an armorer’s request to attend “cross draw training” just days before.

“We don’t think the weapon is what caused this,” Hutchins family attorney Brian Panish said during a press conference. “The weapon was made to fire — it fired.”

Panish added, “Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon that, but for him shooting it, she would not have died. So clearly, he has significant portion of liability but there are others and that’s what this case is gonna be about.”

Baldwin’s attorney told Yahoo Entertainment last week that “any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

“Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy,” Aaron Dyer, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said in a statement. “We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the Rust set in the first place.”

“[Baldwin], Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise,” Dyer, who represents Baldwin and other Rust producers, continued. “This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use.”

It’s a sad, tragic situation. Hopefully an investigation will reveal how things unfolded and who is responsible for Halyna’s death.

