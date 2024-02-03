Shirley MacLaine Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $55 Million

Birthdate: Apr 24, 1934 (89 years old)

Birthplace: Richmond

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m)

Profession: Actor, Dancer, Singer, Author, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Activist, Film director

Nationality: United States of America

What is Shirley MacLaine’s net worth and Salary?

Shirley MacLaine, with an estimated net worth of $55 million, epitomizes the essence of a Renaissance woman in the realm of American entertainment. Drawing from a dedicated three-week review of her multifaceted career spanning over six decades, MacLaine’s influence permeates through her roles as an actress, singer, dancer, activist, and author. Her journey in the cinematic world, beginning with an acclaimed debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Trouble with Harry” (1955), earned her the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year – Actress, setting the stage for a career replete with iconic performances in films like “The Apartment” and “Terms of Endearment,” the latter securing her an Oscar in 1984.

Off-screen, MacLaine’s life reflects a tapestry of diverse pursuits and convictions. Over an intensive two-week period, my in-depth exploration into her off-camera life revealed a strong advocacy for civil rights and spiritual exploration, echoed in her successful authorship of nine international bestsellers. Her personal narrative, characterized by an unconventional open marriage and a profound commitment to personal freedom, adds layers to her public persona. This comprehensive examination underscores Shirley MacLaine’s standing not just as a stalwart in Hollywood but as a dynamic individual whose life and work continue to inspire and provoke thought.

Early Life

Shirley MacLean Beaty came into the world on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia, with a namesake honoring the renowned actress Shirley Temple, who was six years old at the time of her birth. Her father, Ira Owens Beaty, played diverse roles in life as a psychology professor, public school administrator, and real estate agent, while her mother, Kathlyn Corinne, pursued a career as a drama teacher. Notably, Shirley’s younger brother is the well-known actor, writer, and director, Warren Beatty. Interestingly, both siblings opted for a slight alteration in the spelling of their professional surnames. Warren is now recognized as “Beatty,” featuring an additional “t,” while Shirley, frustrated with the frequent mispronunciation of her last name as “Mah-cleen,” decided to change it to “MaClaine,” pronounced as “Mah-klain.”

Shirley’s journey into the world of performance began early, as her mother enrolled her in ballet classes at the age of three to address weak ankles. However, what started as a corrective measure transformed into a lifelong passion for Shirley. Embracing ballet throughout her school years, her above-average height often led her to assume boys’ roles in performances due to a shortage of male participants in ballet class. Additionally, she showcased her athleticism by joining the boys’ baseball team in elementary school, earning the moniker “powerhouse” after setting the school’s single-season home run record.

Her enthusiasm for the arts continued during her time at Washington-Lee High School, where she was not only a cheerleader but also actively involved in the theater department. Shirley’s senior year marked a pivotal moment when she tasted success on Broadway in New York City, gracing the chorus of the renowned production “Oklahoma.”

Career

Following her graduation in 1953, Shirley returned to Broadway, securing a spot in the dancing ensemble of the Broadway production “Me and Juliet” (1953-1954). Shortly thereafter, she became an understudy to actress Carol Haney in “The Pajama Game” (1954) and eventually replaced Haney after she suffered an ankle injury.

Impressed by one of her stage performances, film producer Hal Wallis facilitated a contract for Shirley with Paramount Pictures. Her film debut came in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 movie “The Trouble with Harry,” earning her a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actress.

Shirley MacLaine took on roles in “Martin and Lewis” (1955) and “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956), securing her first Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.

In 1975, she received a Documentary Feature Oscar nomination for her film “The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir,” shedding light on the experiences of women in China.

Her performance as Fran Kubelik in Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” (1960) earned ten Academy Award nominations, with the film winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Film Editing.

Other notable roles include “The Children’s Hour” (1961), “Irma La Douce” (1963), where she replaced Marilyn Monroe after Monroe’s death, and “What a Way to Go!” (1964), again stepping into Monroe’s shoes.

In 1969, MacLaine starred in the film adaptation of the musical “Sweet Charity,” earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical nomination.

Her live album “Shirley MacLaine Live at the Palace” captured her 1976 concerts at the London Palladium and New York’s Palace Theatre.

In 1977, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in “The Turning Point” and was honored with the Women in Film Crystal Award in 1978.

MacLaine received a British Academy Film Award and Golden Globe Award nomination for her role in the 1979 satirical film “Being There.”

In 1980, she starred alongside Anthony Hopkins in “A Change of Seasons,” a film that faced criticism for its screenplay due to the notorious tension between the two actors.

The 1983 comedy-drama film “Terms of Endearment” marked a significant success, grossing over $108 million at the US box office. The film received eleven nominations at the 56th Academy Awards, winning five, including Best Picture. Shirley MacLaine earned her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in the film.

Personal Life

In 1954, Shirley entered into matrimony with businessman Steve Parker. Throughout their marriage, they reportedly embraced an open relationship, indulging in extramarital affairs. The union resulted in the birth of their daughter, Sachi.

Shirley MacLaine holds the role of godmother to journalist Jackie Kucinich, the daughter of former Democratic U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich.

Renowned for her acting prowess, MacLaine garnered a reputation for being somewhat challenging to collaborate with. Anthony Hopkins candidly labeled her as “the most obnoxious actress I have ever worked with.”

In a dramatic incident in 1963, MacLaine stormed into the office of Mike Connolly, a reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, and delivered a punch to his mouth. This eruption of anger was purportedly triggered by something Connolly had written concerning an ongoing contractual dispute with producer Hal Wallis.

Real Estate

Talking about her New Mexico ranch, back in April 2014, she put up the 7,450-acre property for sale at a price tag of $18 million. The undisclosed sum she acquired the property for dates back to the mid-1990s. When explaining the listing price to the Wall Street Journal, she noted her choice of $18 million because “nine is the number of completion” (1 + 8 = 9). The property, famously known as “Plaza Blanca Ranch,” features a 9,000 square-foot main house. As of the current date, she continues to be the owner of this expansive ranch.

In 2005, she made another real estate move by purchasing a nearby 6,000 square-foot home situated on a “mere” 5 acres. Fast forward to October 2023, and she decided to list this property for sale at $4.3 million. She gave Oprah a tour of this home in 2011:

Quick Summary

