Sherlock: Are the Show’s Creators Teasing a Return? It Depends on its Stars!

Following the conclusion of the fourth season, which saw Sherlock Holmes and John Watson’s lives come to a rather definitive end, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss expressed interest in bringing the show back.

Now, during the Radio Times Covers Party, Moffat has reaffirmed that the show would be resurrected if Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman had more scheduling flexibility.

I’d do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me? Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we’d all just do it again. It’s down to Benedict and Martin. They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job. And I don’t think that’s necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I’m the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too.

I don’t think Sherlock’s money compares to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. The actor will next be seen on the big screens in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his next major solo project, having completed work on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for Martin Freeman, The Hobbit actor made his Marvel debut a few years ago as Everett Ross Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so there’s not much room for other projects.

Moffat also addressed another difficulty that none of them may necessarily be able to overcome, the tragic death of Una Stubbs, who played Mrs. Hudson in the program, earlier this year.

Maybe if we reassembled that set and she didn’t magically appear, we might all be too sad to make a show. So those are the facts. We would do it, I’d do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we’d need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they’ve done their time.

Your move, Benedict and Martin.