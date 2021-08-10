She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Gets Huge Praise On Jennifer Walters Role!

She-Hulk is in the process of filming, and if it is anything like the previous Disney+ series… it’ll be great! All the other Disney+ series have been awesome and Marvel’s What If…? is debuting this week! Tatiana Maslany sounds awesome as Jennifer Walters, she is getting huge praise for the role. This is hardly surprising considering her background though!

Maslany is most known, probably, for her role on Orphan Black where she played… everyone. Okay, not everyone but she did portray a large number of the characters, since the show revolved around her character and clones of her character. It was actually really impressive to see, and she even won awards during her time on Orphan Black! She was also in Perry Mason, though.

Fans of Orphan Black have been incredibly excited for She-Hulk since learning Maslany would be involved! In fact, I have a friend who has no interest in comic books or superheroes but is going to check the show out because of her involvement!

Ginger Gonzaga, who is also starring in the series, took to Twitter to praise her co-star. Gonzaga’s role has not yet been revealed, and fans are waiting to see who exactly she is portraying in the She-Hulk show.

She wrote “Nobody could play She Hulk as wonderfully as #TatianaMaslany. She’s truly a #Marvel. I can’t wait for everyone to see her crush it…or SMASH it…or Whichever is preferred by the Hulk family. so lucky to have her, in addition to the rest of our dope cast!Thanks @Marvel!”

That’s some pretty high praise!

The details of She-Hulk are still being kept under wraps for now, but I can’t wait to see the end result. Ginger Gonzaga has just made me even more hyped, and hopefully, a trailer isn’t too, too far away. Maslany Gets huge praise

She-Hulk should be heading to Disney+ sometime within the next year, hopefully!