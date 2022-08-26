She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Completely Ignores the Blip

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a great show with lots of surprises. Fans didn’t know they needed this show, but it is really entertaining. The show has references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also Easter eggs. So far, the show has not talked about what happened after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but there are only a few lines of dialogue about it.

In a recent interview with Lifehacker, Jessica Gao, the head writer for She-Hulk, revealed why they made that creative choice and argued that it makes sense within the world of the show, “that’s already happened and people have already moved on.”

“So many shows and movies in the MCU have already kind of covered that and, you know, it’s been talked about a lot that it just felt like, ok so many people have already covered that territory that we’ve accepted it,” Gao explained. “We live in a world where that’s already happened and people have already moved on.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she deals with the complicated life of being a 30-something attorney and also being a green, superpowered Hulk. The nine-episode series features many vets from the MCU, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast of the show also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut every Thursday on Disney+.