She-Hulk First Reactions from Television Critics and Reviews are In!

Published on August 16th, 2022 | Updated on August 16th, 2022 | By FanFest

The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming up soon. Marvel had a red carpet event for the series and now the social media embargo for people who got to see it early has lifted. Critics are saying that the show is funny and that Tatiana Maslany‘s performance as the title character is great.

“I think people receive Jen very differently when she’s She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters,” Maslany recently told ComicBook.com. “And that’s something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It’s fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn’t totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk.”

