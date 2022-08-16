She-Hulk First Reactions from Television Critics and Reviews are In!

The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming up soon. Marvel had a red carpet event for the series and now the social media embargo for people who got to see it early has lifted. Critics are saying that the show is funny and that Tatiana Maslany‘s performance as the title character is great.

“I think people receive Jen very differently when she’s She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters,” Maslany recently told ComicBook.com. “And that’s something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It’s fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn’t totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk.”

Scroll down to see what people are saying.

#SheHulk rules incredibly hard. Feels like the most “TV show” of Marvel shows so far (mean that in the best way possible). Genuinely hilarious, Tatiana Maslany kills it, and it makes excellent MCU connections w/out feeling weighed down by it all. A ridiculous amount of fun. pic.twitter.com/kdGC3vWyJ9 — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) August 16, 2022

I’ve seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and this thing is basically firing on all cylinders for me. Tatiana Maslany is pitch-perfect and Jennifer’s relationship with her cousin Bruce is so relatable. It’s incredibly charming and, most important, you care about Jen so much. pic.twitter.com/ViNTIImd7C — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 16, 2022

Really dug the first 4 eps of #shehulk . Tatiana Maslany is a stud. So lovable & badass. A few appearances & mentions that cracked me up! Really fun tone & great energy. I bet y’all will like it. Ally McBeal, but current & a superhero. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw @SheHulkOfficial pic.twitter.com/VEK2n8sI2R — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) August 16, 2022

I’ve seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk! 💚💚💚💚 It’s hilarious, fun & silly! I enjoyed the unique way they’re telling this superhero origin story & it’s perfect for #DisneyPlus. #Marvel @MarvelStudios 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pABzRlHjSD — POC Culture Wakanda Forever (@POCculture) August 16, 2022

I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. pic.twitter.com/4Z8jAe293L — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is simply stellar. It starts off fast,really fast, but as it went on it grew on me, and is easily one of my favorite MCU shows. The setting is pretty grounded but it does a great job at establishing itself in the MCU in a way that’s both respectful to the MCU, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NCJPM1D5Le — Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk has a surprising amount of ties to the rest of the MCU past and future and some legendary credits scenes on every episode. It’s very easy to get hooked on this show if you like fun. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 16, 2022