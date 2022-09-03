She-Hulk Episode 3 has a Hidden QR Code – Did You Find It?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has offers fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a funny new take on the franchise while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a distinctive presence in Marvel Comics’ pages, with several different solo comic series — and an instance in Episode 3 allows viewers to appreciate that.

Following the trend of Moon Knight, a QR code appears and, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of She-Hulk #1 from 2004.

Augustus “Pug” Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching a legal case in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf. A QR code appears onscreen while Pug searches the internet for more information.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters, a 30-something lawyer who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk, as she navigates the difficult existence of a single, 30-year-old attorney.

The nine-episode series features several MCU veterans, such as Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Ginger Gonzaga plays Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra is Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, Jon Bauza Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Mallory Book in this production.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao are the film’s executive producers, Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth are the co-executive producers.

“I had a very specific idea of the tone that I wanted for the show, having come from comedy and really having thought about it for so long,” Gao said previously to EW. “But it was really tricky having to balance comedy and being light and irreverent and also very meta and self-aware, but also there’s this kind of expectation of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and balancing all of the action and the drama and the plot, too.”

Disney+ will premier new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law every Thursday.