Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: The Movie Will Be Hilarious According To Star!

Shazam! was a breath of fresh air amidst all the dark and gritty DC movies! It released back in 2019 when all the DC films were dark and brooding and full of nothing but dead parents. The first film also had some serious humorous moments. The second movie will be hilarious according to star Jack Dylan Grazer.

Grazer plays Freddy Freeman, Billy Batson’s foster brother, who is absolutely obsessed with superheroes! He knows more about superheroes than almost anyone in the world. He even owns a real, authentic Batarang!

He spoke to ComicBook.com recently about the upcoming Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. He discussed what we can expect from the Shazam! sequel. “I’m in Atlanta right now filming Shazam 2 and it’s going wonderfully. It’s so fun,” Grazer told ComicBook.com “[Zachary Levi]’s new costume is awesome. This one is so funny and we really got a lot of freedom in this one. We’re able to get away with a lot. It’s really fun. Great cast, Helen Mirren is in it. Rachel Zegler from the new West Side Story, Lucy Liu. It’s a great cast.”

During the interview, and you should check out the full thing, really, he kept mentioning how funny the Shazam! sequel is. It definitely makes us excited to see it, that’s for absolute certain. We also know the film will be way bigger than the original.

David F.Sandberg, writer and director, revealed as much in a recent Q&A saying the “scope is definitely bigger than the first movie.” which is incredibly exciting for Shazam! fans. It’s also nice to know they’re all having fun while working on the film.

How excited are you for the Shazam! sequel! It hasn’t been in production for too long, but we can’t wait to see the first trailer drop!

At least we know the movie will be hilarious and can expect a few laughs!

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods will release on June 2, 2023.