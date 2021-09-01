Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Is Done Filming! Only A Matter Of Time Now!

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods is done filming! That means it is only a matter of time now until we see the finished product, and we can’t wait! The first Shazam! was something entirely unique for the DC Universe, in the sense that it wasn’t depressing as heck. The sequel will undoubtedly be a ton of fun as well. I think, anyway!

We learned this news directly from David F. Sandberg on Tuesday, where he shared the news with fans via a tweet and an Instagram post. The tweet is of the film’s slate and the Instagram photo is of him standing somewhere on set. Both are pretty cool, but it is the Instagram one that is most telling.

It features a room, though one wall is missing because there’s a huge hole there instead. It’s impossible to garner anything else from that photo, but it’s still interesting to see nonetheless. We’re having trouble linking to Instagram, so we’re just going to post the tweet. We highly encourage you to check out the Instagram post too.

Shazam! is one of the few DC Comics movies that wasn’t torn apart by critics, and upon watching it it’s easy to see why. The film may not have been perfect but it was a lot of fun and hit all the emotional beats perfectly. Not to mention some awesome superhero fight scenes, too. Those never hurt.

All the cast is returning to reprise their roles from the first film. Well, almost everyone. The person who portrays Mary will be played by Grace Fulton both as a civilian and as a superhero. That’s the only major cast change that we’re aware of.

Little is known about the film but Asher Angel, the young Billy Batson, did speak to Entertainment Tonight previously, where he discussed the new additions to the cast.

“We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It’s gonna be so much fun. I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one.” he told the outlet at the time.

