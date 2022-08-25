Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video after Film’s Release Date Delayed

DC’s multiverse is in flux again. Two movies that a lot of people are waiting for, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, have been delayed by several months.

People had a range of feelings when they heard that the Shazam! sequel was being delayed. Some were excited to see it, but others were frustrated because it meant that their favorite movie would not be released at the same time as another movie. The director of Shazam! 2, David F. Sandberg, explained in a post on Instagram why the fanfare from the first movie did not appear in the sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a movie that stars Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. There are also new cast members in the movie who have not been announced yet. These include Rachel Zegler in an unknown role and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu in the roles of Hespera and Kalypso respectively.

“I loved the first Shazam movie,” producer Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it’s everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it.”

“I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions,” Safran continued. “I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it’s a thrill.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.