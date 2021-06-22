Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: Check Out Helen Mirren In Her Villain Costume!

Now that Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is in production, images have been leaking online. Because there are always images that leak online! These ones are pretty cool though because they feature Helen Mirren in her villain costume!

The Oscar-winning actress was seen on set in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday rocking the outfit! It’s been revealed that Helen Mirren is playing Hespera, the daughter of Atlas. Just for the record Lucy Liu is in it too and will be playing Hespera’s sister Kalypso.

Zachary Levi is also featured in the photos alongside her, and he seems to be having a great time!

These photos of Helen mirren come only hours after an official photo was released by director David Sandberg. His photo was of the Shazam! family, though. All of them were sporting their costumes for the upcoming Shazam! sequel.

He tweeted the photo out, where he said “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day”.

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

The original Shazam! the film was a huge hit! Most DC films releasing at the time, and now, were dark and gritty! They featured a ton of brooding and very, very little hope. Shazam! decided to go a completely different way!

It resonated with fans if the numbers are anything to go by. The film was actually a hit, earning $366 million at the global box office against a production budget of just $80-100 million. A sequel was greenlit almost immediately by Warner Bros.

By the end of the previous film all of Billy Batson’s foster siblings had also acquired superpowers. If the images are anything to go by, it looks like they’ll be featured more prominently in this sequel. At least we hope so. Their new suits are really cool!

What did you think of Helen Mirren in her villain costume?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 2, 2023.