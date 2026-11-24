The fall 2027 agreement covers development and production across Sony’s film labels. A separate Disney deal covers television.

Sony Pictures has secured a first-look overall film deal with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment that begins in fall 2027. Jeremy Fuster of TheWrap reported the agreement November 23 and said it covers theatrical features across Sony’s film labels. Jeremy Kay confirmed the first-look structure for Screen International. Sony executives Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch have worked with Levy before, and the deal will give their current studio a regular opportunity to consider film projects from his production company.

This is an agreement about developing films, with a start window rather than a release calendar. The reporting does not identify a slate of Sony titles with green lights or promise that Levy will direct everything the company brings to the studio. Disney separately announced a television agreement with 21 Laps. Understanding which company is handling which medium is useful because audiences are already familiar with Levy both as a feature director and as a producer of episodic television.

The difference between access and a green light

A first-look arrangement gives a studio a defined opportunity to consider projects before they are taken elsewhere, within the terms of the particular agreement. It can concern a film idea still being developed or material the producer has already helped put into shape. The arrangement here gives Sony a regular channel for projects. Moviegoers should expect a separate announcement when any particular title has been selected to go forward and has a director, cast or production date to announce.

That distinction can seem small from the outside. A film often becomes real to an audience when there is a trailer and a known actor attached. By then it has passed through a series of earlier decisions, including whether the people taking it to a studio agree about the kind of movie it is. A studio with an established relationship with the producer can ask those questions early. If the project advances, a clear answer can help determine which label best fits its needs and how the work will be presented later.

The reporting suggests the Sony labels are available to consider a variety of projects. It does not set out how those decisions will be distributed across them. A filmmaker looking for a home for an intimate production asks different questions about financing and release from someone trying to develop a large-scale adventure. One value of a relationship spanning several labels is that it gives those decisions somewhere to happen. The studio still has to consider each film on its own merits.

Levy also works in roles that are worth distinguishing from one another. A director makes choices about performance, visual storytelling and time on set across the whole production. A producer can guide development, match collaborators and help a director secure the resources to realize a particular plan. Both roles can shape the finished result. The announced activity of 21 Laps puts producing and development at the heart of the agreement. A subsequent project announcement is the place to establish who will direct a given picture.

An association that predates Sony

TheWrap identified Night at the Museum and Cheaper by the Dozen as examples of Levy’s earlier work with Rothman and Panitch from their Fox years. Their shared experience predates this studio agreement by quite a stretch. Those earlier titles demonstrate how a filmmaker and executives may have points of reference from working through decisions together on very different projects. It tells readers who knows whom professionally while leaving the subject of any future Sony production open.

Levy’s work as a producer has its own history alongside those directing credits. 21 Laps helped produce Stranger Things, a long-form series with recurring characters and an ensemble that changed as its seasons went on. The company has also been involved in theatrical productions where the job is concentrated in a single feature. The return of titles from an established director’s past can be a convenient way to summarize a deal. The past explains some of the experience the team brings to Sony, without establishing what has been ordered there.

The split between film and television is concrete enough to matter now. Disney’s description of its television deal concerns the work 21 Laps does with that studio in episodic production. Sony’s deal concerns features intended for theaters. Those separate tracks give the production company different routes for ideas that call for different lengths and kinds of development. A series can reserve a character or narrative turn for a later episode. A theatrical feature has a different job in choosing which developments are necessary within the time it asks of an audience in one sitting.

What to watch for as the deal begins

The dates also explain why a reader may still see Levy’s name attached to films from other studios in the meantime. As TheWrap reported, he has Disney franchise projects including Star Wars: Starfighter in his directing pipeline. Those individual productions have their own studio histories. A first-look announcement does not shift them to Sony.

The agreement’s fall 2027 starting point belongs on a business calendar. It does not require fans to expect a Sony release that fall. Even with a promising project waiting in development, a studio needs firmer information about cast schedules, production resources and distribution before it can give the public a useful release date. Those pieces are normally announced separately as they become settled enough to share.

A reader following Levy’s career can keep an eye on which titles get described as part of this new agreement, and which remain with the companies already associated with them. That is a better guide than assuming a future Levy production is automatically a Sony feature. It also makes room to notice collaborators beyond Levy. The filmmaker identified for a project can tell an audience more about its direction than the name of a first-look arrangement alone.

The November news tells us that Sony and 21 Laps have made a formal commitment to develop theatrical work together. It reunites people with a history of making studio films and provides a new place for the company to take feature ideas. The first title explicitly identified with the deal will tell readers how those opportunities translate into production. Until then, fall 2027 is the confirmed date to keep in view, and the names attached to the agreement explain how the companies reached that point.

Sources

Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Signs Overall Deal With Sony Pictures — TheWrap · Jeremy Fuster, November 23, 2026

Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps signs first-look film deal with Sony Pictures — Screen International · Jeremy Kay, November 23, 2026

Shawn Levy Inks New Overall Television Deal with Disney — The Walt Disney Company, September 28, 2026

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