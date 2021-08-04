Shang-Chi Screening A Week Early At CinemaCon!

CinemaCon is nearly upon us and some lucky people there will get to see Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings a little early! Shang-Chi is screening a week early at CinemaCon, in late August. Though, obviously, the general public will not get a chance to see it until the official release.

Originally there was supposed to be an in-person attendance, but Disney has since decided to not go through with that. Though, just because they won’t show up in person doesn’t mean they won’t have a presence.

The odds of anything from the screening leaking are slim as well. As you can imagine, people watching will not be allowed to have their phones on or anything like that. Can’t exactly fault Disney for that one, though.

After Disney pulled out, someone from CinemaCon spoke to Deadline to assuage fears about the event. They said, “We have the full support of the original nine studios which are attending. Our schedule has not changed. We have great studio participation and the support from exhibition is unwavered. It’s the excitement about gathering to celebrate the moviegoing experience at CinemaCon. It’s been too long,” The star of the film, Simi Liu, spoke with ComicBook.com last month as well, where he said about finishing the film, “Then it’s just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren’t sure whether we were going to be able to finish it. Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn’t know if we would make it to the finish line. It’s just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It’s just such an incredible feeling.”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is releasing this September, barring any delays!