Shang-Chi: New Footage Revealed In Phase 4 Footage

Marvel Studio is giving us a brand new look at Shang-Chi with the phase 4 sizzle reel they released earlier this morning. The film is set for September, and we’re getting all kinds of pictures and trailers to get hyped for the release! This new footage actually comes only weeks after the first wave of promotional stuff we got for Shang-Chi. We got some photos of Simi Liu in his Shang-Chi costume, which was really cool. Then we got the first trailer which revealed Tony Leung as the real Mandarin. We had a fake Mandarin if you’ll remember Iron Man 3. I wonder if that’ll come up at all during Shang-Chi! This new Shang-Chi footage comes along a ton of other reveals. Several of the other Marvel movies were actually given names and we were reminded of some release dates. The coolest part was probably all the new logos we got to see for Phase 4 of the MCU! Shang-Chi New Footage

Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the action in the film.

“I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done. Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way.”

Kevin Feige has been discussing the post-Endgame MCU, a little, as well.

“I think you look at comics as a guide. Although certain titles may get relaunched or rebooted, the narrative exists on a never-ending continuum. I think there will be a finality to moments of Phase 3, as well as new beginnings that will mark a different, a very different, a distinctively different chapter in what will someday be a complete first saga made up of three phases.”

Phase 4 is already technically in full swing with the release of WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier! Both were good in very different ways and set the bar for the upcoming projects. We have Loki and Black Widow coming up next! Shang-Chi new footage