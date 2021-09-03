Shang-Chi Already Made $8.8 Million! Congratulations Shang-Chi!

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is finally out, and we couldn’t be happier! A big congratulations to everyone who worked on the film. It must be awesome to see what you’ve been working on so long finally released! The film has only been out since Thursday night and Shang-Chi already made $8.8 million!

So, we all know the drama then ensued after Black Widow was released. That was because Black Widow was released both in movie theatres and on Disney+ Premiere Access. Premiere Access has received several films during the pandemic, allowing them to have a simultaneous theatrical and at-home release.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings did not receive this treatment. Possibly because Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for that kind of release. Regardless of the reason, Shang-Chi has opted to go for a theatrical release and a theatrical release only.

It looks like the movie might work to get people back in the movie theatres if we’re believing these numbers. $8.8 million isn’t the best release ever. We can’t expect films to hit the same numbers they did pre-pandemic. That might never happen again, but we do expect it to improve.

For the record, this $8.8 million Thursday night is considered good for this era of movie releases. The $8.8 million beats out F9 which was released just a little bit ago.

Now the only thing that Shang-Chi has to worry about is keeping up the momentum! The next few days will be big for Shang-Chi, since they will ultimately decide whether or not the film is successful.

We’ll have to revisit these numbers once the weekend is over, but we can at least say confidently that Shang-Chi is off to a great start! Can Shang-Chi revive the box office from its current state? We hope so! Shang-Chi already made $8.8 million, and we hope it makes a ton more this weekend!